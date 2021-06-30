All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA DLSS new mode teased: Ultra Quality in DLSS 2.2.9.0 found

NVIDIA is working on new Ultra Quality mode for DLSS, would better fight AMD's new FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jun 30 2021 9:35 PM CDT
It looks like NVIDIA is preparing to add a new mode to DLSS with the rumored Ultra Quality mode for DLSS 2.2.9.0 spotted in some Unreal Engine 5 documentation.

NVIDIA DLSS new mode teased: Ultra Quality in DLSS 2.2.9.0 found
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The reference to DLSS and its new Ultra Quality mode was spotted by a Redditor, and would offer improved image quality over the Quality mode that DLSS offers right now. AMD just launched its new FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) with an Ultra Quality mode, so NVIDIA seems to be responding to that with its own Ultra Quality mode.

AMD and its in-house FSR technology will scale the resolution by 1.3x under the Ultra Quality mode, compared to 1.5x with Quality -- the same 1.5x scaling that NVIDIA DLSS does with its Quality mode. NVIDIA's new Ultra Quality mode for DLSS will offer the highest image quality possible, better than the native resolution of your monitor -- but with more performance.

NVIDIA DLSS new mode teased: Ultra Quality in DLSS 2.2.9.0 found

The latest version of DLSS is 2.2.6.0 which you'll find in just two games right now: Rainbow Six Siege and Lego Builder's Journey, both of which just received NVIDIA DLSS updates. You can actually tweak a single DLSS file in the game directory, upgrading the version of DLSS to 2.2.9.0 -- the new version of DLSS that has its new Ultra Quality mode.

The new NVIDIA DLSS 2.2.9.0 has already been tested very quickly by Alexander Battaglia from Digital Foundry, which you can see in the image above.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, twitter.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

