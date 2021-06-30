NVIDIA DLSS new mode teased: Ultra Quality in DLSS 2.2.9.0 found

NVIDIA is working on new Ultra Quality mode for DLSS, would better fight AMD's new FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology.

It looks like NVIDIA is preparing to add a new mode to DLSS with the rumored Ultra Quality mode for DLSS 2.2.9.0 spotted in some Unreal Engine 5 documentation.

The reference to DLSS and its new Ultra Quality mode was spotted by a Redditor, and would offer improved image quality over the Quality mode that DLSS offers right now. AMD just launched its new FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) with an Ultra Quality mode, so NVIDIA seems to be responding to that with its own Ultra Quality mode.

AMD and its in-house FSR technology will scale the resolution by 1.3x under the Ultra Quality mode, compared to 1.5x with Quality -- the same 1.5x scaling that NVIDIA DLSS does with its Quality mode. NVIDIA's new Ultra Quality mode for DLSS will offer the highest image quality possible, better than the native resolution of your monitor -- but with more performance.

The latest version of DLSS is 2.2.6.0 which you'll find in just two games right now: Rainbow Six Siege and Lego Builder's Journey, both of which just received NVIDIA DLSS updates. You can actually tweak a single DLSS file in the game directory, upgrading the version of DLSS to 2.2.9.0 -- the new version of DLSS that has its new Ultra Quality mode.

The new NVIDIA DLSS 2.2.9.0 has already been tested very quickly by Alexander Battaglia from Digital Foundry, which you can see in the image above.