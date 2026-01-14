DLSS 4.5 exits Beta and is now available for all GeForce RTX gamers

DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution has exited Beta and is now available for all GeForce RTX gamers to enable in over 400 games and apps via the NVIDIA App.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution, now available for GeForce RTX gamers, features a powerful second-generation Transformer model that enhances lighting, motion clarity, and image detail. Supporting over 400 games, it offers improved performance modes and customizable settings for optimal balance between image quality and frame rates.

Announced at CES 2026 and immediately made available as part of a Beta branch of the NVIDIA App, DLSS 4.5 has quickly exited its preview phase and is now available for all GeForce RTX gamers with the latest NVIDIA App update. DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution includes a second-generation Transformer model, five times as powerful as DLSS 4, that delivers notable improvements to lighting, motion clarity, and image detail.

NVIDIA notes that the app's DLSS Override mode has been updated with a new 'Recommended' setting that overrides Preset M with DLSS 4.5 Performance mode, and Preset L changes to DLSS Ultra Performance mode for 4K gaming. Due to the performance hit from using the newer, more complex model, NVIDIA notes that both the older and newer Transformer models are supported in both Quality and Balanced modes.

Although available for GeForce RTX 20 and RTX 30 Series graphics cards, DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution has "a heavier performance impact for these GPUs" due to the lack of native FP8 support. Although it's great to see this level of detail and control over which DLSS models to use for Super Resolution, there is a sense that the complexity will mean users will need to experiment to find the right balance between image quality and performance.

The good news is that the NVIDIA App performance and statistics overlay displays which DLSS model is being used, accessed via Alt+Z > Statistics > Statistics View > DLSS. This gives enthusiasts tools to test various options and properly gauge the impact on performance and image fidelity. Even better is that the DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution override works in basically every DLSS game, which means support is available in over 400 games and apps.

The difference DLSS 4.5 brings to Performance mode is incredibly impressive, delivering more detail in things like particle effects, less ghosting, and an overall crisper image with better texture detail. Seeing it in action in games like Black Myth Wukong and The Outer Worlds 2, and the difference is immediately noticeable, with detail restored in a way that feels like you're playing at a higher graphics setting.

DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution is also just the first half of the update, with DLSS 4.5 Dynamic Multi Frame Generation that includes a new 6X mode set to arrive in Spring. Although on paper it might look like DLSS 4.5 Dynamic Multi Frame Generation simply increases the AI-generated frames from a maximum of 3 to 5, the Dynamic part is a game-changer because it allows you to set frame-rate or refresh-rate targets, so the number of generated frames changes as needed.