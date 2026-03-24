AMD releases FSR SDK v2.2 for developers with FSR 4.1 and Ray Regeneration 1.1

TL;DR: AMD released the FSR SDK 2.2, featuring the latest FSR Upscaling 4.1 and FSR Ray Regeneration 1.1 for RDNA 4 GPUs and Radeon RX 9000 Series, enhancing image quality and ray-traced lighting. The SDK supports DirectX 12 and Unreal Engine 5 but lacks FSR 4 support for RDNA 2 and 3 cards.

AMD has released the AMD FSR SDK 2.2, now available on GPUOpen for game developers. This is a notable update because it adds the latest versions of AMD's FSR 'Redstone' technologies for RDNA 4 GPUs and the Radeon RX 9000 Series, with the arrival of AMD FSR Upscaling 4.1 and AMD FSR Ray Regeneration 1.1.

2 AMD FSR Upscaling 4.1 improves image quality, especially for objects in motion, image credit: AMD.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

AMD FSR 4.1 is the latest version of the company's AI-powered upscaling solution, delivering image quality comparable to NVIDIA DLSS. FSR 4.1, already available for PC gamers in titles like Crimson Desert as part of the latest Radeon drivers, enhances image quality with sharper visuals and improved clarity and detail on moving objects. It also improves the ultra-performance preset, which upscales from a lower resolution, as well as the dynamic resolution scaling (DRS) mode.

FSR Ray Regeneration 1.1, which is an AI-powered denoiser similar to DLSS Ray Reconstruction, also improves the image quality and realism of ray-traced lighting, with Crimson Desert being the first title to implement the update. This feature is designed to enhance ray-traced reflections and global illumination.

AMD FSR SDK 2.2 includes all of AMD's FSR technologies, including AMD FSR Frame Generation 4.0.0 for RDNA 4 alongside AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3.1.5, FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.3.4, and AMD FidelityFX Frame Generation 3.1.6 for older RDNA 2 and RDNA 3 graphics cards. It supports the DirectX 12 API, and the SDK includes an Unreal Engine 5 plugin that enables developers to easily integrate FSR Upscaling and FSR Frame Generation into their games. Unfortunately, this update doesn't include FSR 4 support for RDNA 2 and RDNA 3-generation graphics cards, which the community has been asking for, as FSR 4 represents a generational leap in image quality compared to FSR 2 and FSR 3.