NVIDIA GeForce 471.11 drivers add ray tracing + DLSS for DOOM Eternal

DOOM Eternal receiving ray tracing and more so the DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology is some of the biggest news for NVIDIA of the year, and now there's some new GeForce Game Ready drivers that add support for ray-traced reflections and DLSS in DOOM Eternal.

Even before the ray-traced reflections, DOOM Eternal was one of the best-looking games on the market... but now it looks even better. On top of that, we have DLSS that boosts the performance in all settings and resolution combos -- pushing 4K 120FPS+ on GeForce RTX graphics cards.

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 471.11 WHQL drivers not only add support for the new ray-traced reflections and DLSS upgrades in DOOM Eternal, but they add support for NVIDIA Reflex tech inside of Escape from Tarkov, Rust and its DLSS upgrades, and the ray tracing and DLSS upgrades in LEGO Builder's Journey.

Not only do we have upgrades with ray tracing and DLSS technologies in games, but 4 new G-SYNC Compatible displays in the AOC AG274US4R6B, the AOC AG254FWG8R4, the ASUS VG28UQL1A, and LG 32GN650/32GN63T monitors.

NVIDIA DLSS also arrives to Linux with support for Proton, with games under the Vulkan API now supporting DLSS. These games include DOOM Eternal, No Man's SKy, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. There will be more games added over the months ahead.