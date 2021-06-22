All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

NVIDIA GeForce 471.11 drivers add ray tracing + DLSS for DOOM Eternal

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 471.11 WHQL drivers add support for DOOM Eternal's new ray traced reflections, DLSS tech.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jun 22 2021 7:06 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

DOOM Eternal receiving ray tracing and more so the DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology is some of the biggest news for NVIDIA of the year, and now there's some new GeForce Game Ready drivers that add support for ray-traced reflections and DLSS in DOOM Eternal.

Even before the ray-traced reflections, DOOM Eternal was one of the best-looking games on the market... but now it looks even better. On top of that, we have DLSS that boosts the performance in all settings and resolution combos -- pushing 4K 120FPS+ on GeForce RTX graphics cards.

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 471.11 WHQL drivers not only add support for the new ray-traced reflections and DLSS upgrades in DOOM Eternal, but they add support for NVIDIA Reflex tech inside of Escape from Tarkov, Rust and its DLSS upgrades, and the ray tracing and DLSS upgrades in LEGO Builder's Journey.

Not only do we have upgrades with ray tracing and DLSS technologies in games, but 4 new G-SYNC Compatible displays in the AOC AG274US4R6B, the AOC AG254FWG8R4, the ASUS VG28UQL1A, and LG 32GN650/32GN63T monitors.

NVIDIA DLSS also arrives to Linux with support for Proton, with games under the Vulkan API now supporting DLSS. These games include DOOM Eternal, No Man's SKy, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. There will be more games added over the months ahead.

  • You can download the new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 471.11 WHQL drivers right here.
NVIDIA GeForce 471.11 drivers add ray tracing + DLSS for DOOM Eternal 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

DOOM Eternal PC Deluxe

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$89.99
$89.99$89.99$88.13
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/22/2021 at 6:41 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:nvidia.com, nvidia.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.