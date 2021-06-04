All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Rumor: Halo Infinite will release September 2021 with crazy MP hybrid

Halo Infinite might release months ahead of Call of Duty and Battlefield with a September launch, complete with new MP modes.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Jun 4 2021 5:32 PM CDT
New reports say Halo Infinite will release in September 2021 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, complete with a new online network with ambitious multiplayer.

Halo Infinite could beat Call of Duty and Battlefield to the market with a strategic September launch. According to YouTuber Colteastwood, Halo Infinite will release in in the pre-Holiday calendar Q3 period, likely to avoid congestion from big slate set for the latter half of the year.

Eastwood also echoes rumors that Halo Infinite's multiplayer could be the biggest yet with its new Halo Infinite Online ecosystem, which incorporates F2P with the premium game. Infinite Online will have a unique hybrid MP mode with co-op and competitive that's described as Battlefield Conquest meets Big Team Battle and traditional battle royale.

343 Industries has yet to confirm or announce any key Halo Infinite multiplayer details, but that will change shortly during Microsoft's huge E3 2021 event planned for Sunday, June 13 at 1PM EST.

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

