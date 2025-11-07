Halo Infinite's last update is on November 18, no major content after Operation Infinite

Halo Studios officially confirms that Halo Infinite will enter maintenance mode on November 18, and that Operation Infinite will be the last update.

Microsoft is officially retiring its free-to-play Halo game into maintenance mode on November 18.

Halo Studios is buckling down to focus on new Halo games, and has decided to move Halo Infinite aside while it works on multiple upcoming projects. The team has confirmed that Halo Infinite's upcoming Operation Infinite update will be the last major update for the free-to-play shooter.

"With multiple Halo titles in development, we'll need our whole team's combined focus to deliver new experiences with the same passion and care that our community has given us. While we remain committed to supporting Halo Infinite on the road ahead, Operation: Infinite is the last major content update currently planned."

Halo Campaign Evolved, the new Halo 1 remake in UE5, doesn't have multiplayer, so Halo Infinite will fit that need for now...until the new live service Halo game is ready to be revealed. The multiplayer Halo game is also expected to release before the Halo World Championships in October 2026, but that event could simply be cancelled while Halo Studios goes head-down to work on the games.

Halo Infinite was one of the most controversial games released in the Xbox Series generation, first for the graphics in the 2020 gameplay reveal (Craig the Brute says hello), then with the over-monetized microtransaction storefront.

As for the next Halo multiplayer game, it's possible that it could be akin to the scrapped free-to-play Halo Online that inspired Halo Infinite's own F2P multiplayer business model.

Halo Studios has already confirmed that all future Halo games will come to PlayStation too, so a cross-platform F2P release that learns from all of Halo Infinite's mistakes might gain momentum.