Report: Halo Campaign Evolved coming in July with 5-day early access deluxe edition

A survey from Korea may have revealed a July launch for Halo Campaign Evolved, as well as 5-day early access exclusivity for the more expensive version.

TL;DR: Halo Campaign Evolved is set to launch on PS5, Xbox, and PC with a deluxe edition offering 5-day early access on July 23, followed by the base game on July 28. The remake features custom skins, no paid cosmetic store, leaderboard tracking, and uses a hybrid UE5 and Halo Reach engine.

Thanks to the efforts of a well-known leaker, a Korean retailer, and a Halo news reporter, it seems like the release date for Halo Campaign Evolved has been revealed.

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According to the latest reports, the new Halo CE remake will release on PS5, Xbox, and PC starting on July 23. The game will have a more expensive deluxe edition that gives 5-day early access and that window begins on July 23. The base version of Halo Campaign Evolved is set to launch on July 28 for everyone else.

The news comes by way of a pre-demand survey from an unnamed Korean retailer, as per Reddit. The same info was teased by trusted Halo source grunt.api in a kind of coded message, and the dates were then confirmed to games reporter and YouTuber Rebs Gaming.

It's possible that the deluxe edition could also come with various customized skins, possibly ones that are exclusive and only available in the higher-priced version.

Based on Xbox's recent pricing schemes, we might see Halo Campaign Evolved launch at $49.99 or $59.99 for the base game, and $69.99 for the deluxe edition with extra bells and whistles and 5-day early access.

And, as is always the case with first-party Xbox titles, Halo Campaign Evolved will release into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, likely with an option to upgrade to the enhanced version for $19.99 or so.

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The custom skin system was confirmed by Rebs Gaming, but also heavily hinted at by the new Xbox Fanta promo, which offers a special orange Fanta cosmetic for Master Chief's armor in Halo Campaign Evolved.

Halo Studios has yet to announce or confirm a release date, but they did say that Halo CE won't have a paid shop for in-game cosmetics. In other words, these unlocks will be purely in-game only.

It's also believed that the new game could have robust leaderboard tracking alongside new and unique skulls that were not found in previous games. The remake is built on a hybridized form of UE5 and the original Halo Reach engine, utilizing re-tooled and repurposed assets from Halo Infinite along the way.

The Halo franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, and Campaign Evolved will be the major release to underline the historic occasion.