343 is going all out with Halo Infinite's PC port

343 Industries is taking Halo Infinite's PC version very seriously, promises big performance and optimizations across the board.

Published Fri, Apr 30 2021 5:33 PM CDT
Halo Infinite will shine bright on PC as Microsoft and 343 Industries double-down on high-end optimizations for today's top enthusiast hardware.

343i is taking the PC version of Halo Infinite very seriously. The game will support a myriad of options and high-end optimizations on the platform, with tons of graphics settings, uncapped FPS, 4K resolution support with native UHD textures, and even support for 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios. There's 120 FOV options, dynamic resolution scaling, anti-aliasing and refresh rate toggles, etc.

The studio says Infinite will run on a range of PC hardware, from lower-end rigs with older GPUs and CPUs to today's high-end hardware including NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series and AMD's RX 6000 series graphics cards.

Halo Infinite PC features

  • Ultra-wide and super-wide monitor support
  • Triple keybinds
  • Refresh rate options
  • Tons of graphics settings options
  • Uncapped frame rates
  • Allows players to set minimum/maximum frame rates
  • Dynamic resolution scaling
  • No root-based anti-cheat (no kernal drivers)
  • TrueSkill 2 ranking system
  • "Buttery smooth" mouse and keyboard controls
  • Native FPS and ping counters built into the game
  • HUD toggle option
One surprising feature is being able to host a local multiplayer server from your PC. Gamers on Xbox consoles (and other PCs) can connect to your server and jump right into Infinite's multiplayer.

And of course Infinite will have full cross-gen cross-play and cross-progression between Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Halo Infinite is due out sometime in 2021, and will be included with Xbox Game Pass on both PC and consoles. The online multiplayer will be free-to-play on both platforms as well.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

