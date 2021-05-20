Elon Musk tweets 'how much is that Doge in the window'

Elon Musk jumps into the huge crypto flash crash of 2021 (so far) by tweeting 'how much is that Doge in the window' on Twitter.

Elon Musk is back at it, with the SpaceX and Tesla boss tweeting out "How much is that Doge in the window" and seeing the people's crypto price leap by close to 20% instantly.

The post was out of nowhere after hundreds of billions of dollars was bled out from the entire cryptocurrency market and hundreds of billions of dollars of cryptocurrency market capitalization was wiped off the market in hours. The price of Dogecoin was at $0.36 before Musk's tweet and it flew up to $0.420 (of course) with his tweet.

At the time of writing the price of Dogecoin was sitting at $0.405 and was on the uptick, we could expect Dogecoin to fly past $0.50 and back up towards its trajectory of $0.69 and beyond up to $1 -- but that might need many more random tweets from Elon Musk at this point.