All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6
TRENDING NOW: Bitcoin dump may have been coordinated sell off to bankrupt one person

Elon Musk tweets 'how much is that Doge in the window'

Elon Musk jumps into the huge crypto flash crash of 2021 (so far) by tweeting 'how much is that Doge in the window' on Twitter.

@anthony256
Published Thu, May 20 2021 7:06 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elon Musk is back at it, with the SpaceX and Tesla boss tweeting out "How much is that Doge in the window" and seeing the people's crypto price leap by close to 20% instantly.

The post was out of nowhere after hundreds of billions of dollars was bled out from the entire cryptocurrency market and hundreds of billions of dollars of cryptocurrency market capitalization was wiped off the market in hours. The price of Dogecoin was at $0.36 before Musk's tweet and it flew up to $0.420 (of course) with his tweet.

At the time of writing the price of Dogecoin was sitting at $0.405 and was on the uptick, we could expect Dogecoin to fly past $0.50 and back up towards its trajectory of $0.69 and beyond up to $1 -- but that might need many more random tweets from Elon Musk at this point.

Elon Musk tweets 'how much is that Doge in the window' 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Vintage Dogecoin DOGE Crypto Distressed Logo Premium T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/20/2021 at 1:54 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.