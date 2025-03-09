Elon Musk's White House gaming PC - 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 and a GeForce RTX 4060?

Elon Musk has set up office in the White House and has installed a gaming PC with an impressive display and questionable GPU choice.

Elon Musk has installed a gaming PC in his 'DOGE' White House office, and New York Times reporter Kate Conger posted a photo of his setup in the Secretary of War Suite in the Eisenhower Building. Granted, the name of the office alone and this being the White House carries the air of serious business. However, upon closer inspection, Elon Musk's gaming PC setup raises a few questions.

Elon Musk's White House gaming PC looks to be rocking a GeForce RTX 4060, image credit: Kate Conger.

First up, the monitor is impressive. The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 dual-QHD display is a beast, with its VA panel sporting a resolution of 5120 x 1440 pixels, a 1000R screen curvature, and a 1ms response time. Throw in a super-fast 240 Hz refresh rate, excellent color accuracy, and support for vibrant HDR - and it's the sort of display that would be awesome to play with. For Elon Musk, that would probably be jumping into Diablo 4 or Path of Exile 2 - whenever his account isn't being boosted.

However, when you've got a display with that resolution and a super-high refresh rate, you want to pair it with a powerful GPU - a GeForce RTX 5080 or something a little older like the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER or GeForce RTX 4090. Although we don't see the build clearly, the GPU looks compact and, upon closer inspection, looks to be either an MSI GeForce RTX 4060 or RTX 4070 Ventus model in white.

These are decent options when paired with a 1080p or 1440p display; however, they will struggle to render games natively on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 dual-QHD display. It's enough for the chainsaw-wielding Elon, who might be gaming on a small 1080p window while multitasking. We hope it's being used for some after-work action-RPG or FPS sessions, as playing games during work hours wouldn't align with the whole DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) mandate. On the plus side, the GeForce RTX 4060 is one of the market's most efficient mainstream gaming GPUs.