Elon Musk tweets 'Tesla has diamond hands' as crypto market implodes

If you're into cryptocurrency at all you would've noticed the last few days hasn't been good at all, but in the last 8-12 hours it has been a total bloodbath. But never fear, Elon Musk is here -- and Tesla, too with their diamond hands.

The SpaceX and Tesla boss tweeted out something fairly simple, saying that Tesla has diamond hands -- using a diamond + hands emoji on Twitter to tell the world that Tesla HOLD'd their Bitcoin during that flash crash seeing Bitcoin fall into its own footprint from $40K+ to $30K in hours.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies including a Musk favorite in Dogecoin, recovered in the hours after -- with Bitcoin climbing back up from $30,000 to $38,000 or so at the time of writing -- meanwhile Dogecoin dipped into the dark world of $0.22 after falling from $0.44 and has since recovered to around $0.36 at the time of writing.

Today has been the worst month for cryptocurrency in many years, and the worst one-day flash-crash counting back to November 2018. Hundreds of billions of dollars has been wiped off the value of cryptocurrency, crypto exchanges buckled under the pressure, many people lost their money and many others just got very rich.

Tesla on the other hand has diamond hands, and has been fine thanks to their Master of Coin, adds Musk.