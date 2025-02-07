Elon Musk, President Trump, and DOGE working on custom chatbot called GSAi for US government

Elon Musk, President Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are developing GSAi, an AI chatbot for the US General Services Administration.

TL;DR: Elon Musk and President Trump's Department of Government Efficiency are developing "GSAi," a generative AI chatbot for the US General Services Administration. The project aims to modernize the federal government and enhance productivity by analyzing contract and procurement data. The initiative is part of an AI-first agenda to reduce costs and improve efficiency. Elon Musk and President Trump's Department of Government Efficiency are developing "GSAi," a generative AI chatbot for the US General Services Administration. The project aims to modernize the federal government and enhance productivity by analyzing contract and procurement data. The initiative is part of an AI-first agenda to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Elon Musk and President Trump's sweeping new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are working on developing "GSAi", a custom generative AI chatbot for the US General Services Administration.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new report from WIRED, we're being told that GSAi is part of the AI-first agenda of President Trump, modernizing the US federal government using advanced AI technology. One of those goals is to boost the day-to-day productivity of GSA's roughly 12,000 employees, who are tasked with managing office buildings, contracts, and IT infrastructure across the federal government.

Popular Popular Now: GTA 6 is a 'console release' says Rockstar publisher, no PC version coming any time soon

SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk and his team hope to use the GSAi chatbot alongside other AI tools to analyze huge amounts of contract and procurement data according to WIRED's sources, both of which were granted anonymity because they "aren't authorized to speak publicly about the agency's operations".

Thomas Shedd, a former Tesla employee who now runs Technology Transformation Services, the technology arm of the GSA, alluded to the project in a meeting on Wednesday.

WIRED got a hold of an audio recording, where Shedd said: "Another [project] I'm trying to work on is a centralized place for contracts so we can run analysis on them. This is not new at all-this is something that's been in motion before we started. The thing that's different is potentially building that whole system in-house and building it very quickly. This goes back to this, 'How do we understand how the government is spending money?'"

DOGE has been hacking and slashing costs across the US government, with the AI side of DOGE pushing to reduce the federal budget even more, with GSAi hoping to speed up some of this along the way. DOGE members at the Department of Education are reportedly using AI tools to analyze spending and programs, with the US General Services Administration's upcoming GSAi chatbot project expected to have similar benefits.