All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Elon Musk talks Dogecoin block time, size and fees

Elon Musk has some suggestions on a Dogecoin upgrade: 'doge speeds up block time 10X, increases block size 10X and drops fee 100X'

@anthony256
Published Sun, May 16 2021 6:40 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We all know Elon Musk is a huge Dogecoin enthusiast as he is often referred to now as the Dogefather, with the SpaceX and Tesla boss giving some tips to Dogecoin developers.

In a recent tweet, Musk said he was "working with Doge devs to improve system transaction efficiency. Potentially promising" -- but that was May 14 and that is an eternity in the world of cryptocurrencies, and the life of Elon Musk. In his latest tweet, Musk was replying to someone who said Dogecoin was superior to Bitcoin in many ways.

Musk replied to a tweet that said "Dogecoin has faster transaction speeds, lower fees, and less environmental impact" than Bitcoin. The tweet continued, saying Doge is "affordable for regular folks because of its high supply" to which Musk replied: "Ideally, doge speeds up block time 10X, increases block size 10X and drops fee 100X. Then it wins hands down".

But the tweets didn't stop, as @loshan1212 replied to Musk and said: "10MB blocks every 6 seconds, with fees so low that anyone can spam attack the network with very little spent on fees", to which Musk said: "For those bad at math, 100X higher transaction volume with 100X lower fees means total fees earned stay same. Low fees & high volume are needed to become currency of Earth".

Elon Musk talks Dogecoin block time, size and fees 10 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

THE DOGEFATHER DOGE FATHER DOGECOIN HODL T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.97
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/16/2021 at 5:49 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.