All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Securities fraud lawsuit against CD Projekt Group moves forward

Four securities fraud lawsuits against CD Projekt Group have been combined into one, court proceedings will commence in U.S.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, May 19 2021 10:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

CD Projekt Group gives an update on the securities fraud lawsuits it is currently facing.

Securities fraud lawsuit against CD Projekt Group moves forward 43 | TweakTown.com

In a recent press release, CD Projekt Group confirms that four class action lawsuits have been filed against the company in regards to possible securities fraud. These lawsuits have been combined into one and a single lead plaintiff has been appointed, CD Projekt's counsel has said.

"In relation to current reports no. 68/2020 of 25 December 2020 and 4.2021 of 15 January 2021, in order to provide an update regarding class action lawsuits filed by law firms on behalf of a group of holders of US securities traded under the ticker symbols "OTGLY" and "OTGLF" and based on shares of CD PROJEKT S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw (hereinafter referred to as "the Company"), the Management Board of the Company hereby informs that, according to information obtained from a law firm cooperating with the Company, the court has consolidated the lawsuits and appointed a lead plaintiff. Following this consolidation, all four lawsuits will be subject to potential common court proceedings."

As of January 2021, thirteen law firms had filed class action lawsuits against CD Projekt Group. Only four of them actually went to court.

The lawsuits allege CD Projekt of securities fraud for willfully hiding Cyberpunk 2077's disastrous performance on PS4 and Xbox One, which led to refunds and the game being pulled from the PlayStation Store. CD Projekt stock nosedived because of the controversy and investors were materially impacted from the losses.

The games-maker recently reported record earnings of over 1.6 billion PLN during Cyberpunk 2077's launch window, complete with 13.7 million copies sold.

In December 2020, CD Projekt Group said it would stand up to the allegations:

"The Company will undertake vigorous action to defend itself against any such claims."

Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$18.79
$18.79$20.67$21.55
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/18/2021 at 8:11 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cdprojekt.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.