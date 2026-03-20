CD Projekt's multimedia strategy has generated an extra $46 million in revenue across Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt's multimedia 'franchise flywheel' strategy has generated an extra ~$46 million in revenue across both the Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher brands.

TL;DR: CD Projekt's transmedia "franchise flywheel" strategy has generated nearly $50 million in additional revenue through TV shows, merchandise, and unique products for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher. This approach keeps their brands engaging between game releases and will be applied to their new IP, Hadar.

CD Projekt's transmedia strategy is paying off, having generated nearly $50 million in supplementary revenue via TV shows, merch, and other multimedia.

4 Examples of CD Projekt's flywheel models.

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Back in 2022, CD Projekt released an interesting report that outlined the future of the company. Mentioned in that briefing was a so-called "franchise flywheel," which is basically a cyclical model where CD Projekt uses transmedia to help keep its brands alive, exciting, and relevant in between major game releases.

The business plan is apparently paying off. In a recent FY25 earnings call, CD Projekt co-CEO Michal Nowakowski revealed that the company has made a combined 170 million PLN ($46 million) from its flywheel plan. This includes both Cyberpunk 2077, which has made 70 million PLN (about $19 million), as well as The Witcher, which has made 100 million PLN (about $27 million).

Nowakowski's comments are more contextual and give investors--and gamers--an idea of what's to come, especially with its new IP, codenamed Hadar. CD Projekt will undoubtedly follow this same flywheel strategy for this mystery IP, especially since it'll be wholly-owned by the group.

Below is a quick transcript of what Nowakowski said in the call: