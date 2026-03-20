CD Projekt's multimedia strategy has generated an extra $46 million in revenue across Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt's transmedia strategy is paying off, having generated nearly $50 million in supplementary revenue via TV shows, merch, and other multimedia.
Back in 2022, CD Projekt released an interesting report that outlined the future of the company. Mentioned in that briefing was a so-called "franchise flywheel," which is basically a cyclical model where CD Projekt uses transmedia to help keep its brands alive, exciting, and relevant in between major game releases.
The business plan is apparently paying off. In a recent FY25 earnings call, CD Projekt co-CEO Michal Nowakowski revealed that the company has made a combined 170 million PLN ($46 million) from its flywheel plan. This includes both Cyberpunk 2077, which has made 70 million PLN (about $19 million), as well as The Witcher, which has made 100 million PLN (about $27 million).
Nowakowski's comments are more contextual and give investors--and gamers--an idea of what's to come, especially with its new IP, codenamed Hadar. CD Projekt will undoubtedly follow this same flywheel strategy for this mystery IP, especially since it'll be wholly-owned by the group.
Below is a quick transcript of what Nowakowski said in the call:
Since the release of Cyberpunk 2077 in 2020, our franchise flywheel activities have generated nearly PLN 70 million in additional revenue, which clearly demonstrates the strength and appeal of this brand.
As for the franchise flywheel area for the Cyberpunk world, we are just as active here as in The Witcher universe.
Our creativity and ambitions go really far - together with our partners we step beyond standard categories, offering unique products such as dedicated AR glasses, arcade machines straight out of Night City, or an upcoming proprietary Cyberpunk trading card game, whose Kickstarter campaign launched this week, already being the most-funded TCG campaign launched on this platform.
And those are only a few examples.
Besides The Witcher games, we are also active in what we call the franchise flywheel area.
What you see here is just part of our recent achievements in this field. From a worldwide concert tour to merchandise, comic books, board games and collaborations with other titles - we remain active on many fronts.
By doing this, we offer our fans the opportunity to interact with The Witcher brand in various, engaging ways, enabling them to stay immersed in this universe while anticipating our next major release.