CD Projekt hits record-breaking 60% profit margin for 2025 calendar year

CD Projekt enjoyed a record-breaking 60% profit margin throughout FY25 as the company gears up for more big projects like Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2.

TL;DR: CD Projekt achieved a record 60% profit margin in 2025, driven by high-margin subscription royalties from The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass, and strong full game sales.

CD Projekt saw a record-breaking 60% profit margin throughout 2025, driven by full game sales and high-margin subscription deals.

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It's not easy making continued profits in the video games industry, but CD Projekt has managed to pull off an astronomically high 60% profit margin for the full year of 2025.

In a new earnings report, company management highlights the numbers, with management explaining that the results were mostly due to the lucrative royalties from The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 being included on PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass.

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These digital subscription deals are high-margin and very profitable, and CD Projekt also sold many copies of The Witcher 3 on Switch.

The developer is currently working on multiple high-priority projects, including The Witcher 4, which is due out next, as well as Cyberpunk 2, a new Witcher 1 remake, and other projects including a new multiplayer game set in the dark fantasy universe and even a new IP codenamed Project Hadar.

CD Projekt will also invest more into its flywheel business model, making strategy transmedia deals such as Edgerunners season 2 and the upcoming live action Cyberpunk project from the producer of True Detective and Mr. Robot.

This profit achievement is a stepping stone to CD Projekt's ambitious target growth goals; the Polish company wants to grow its profits by $270 million or so every 4 years.

As per the earnings call transcript, here's what CD Projekt co-CEO Michal Nowakowski said about 2025's record-breaking numbers: