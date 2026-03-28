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CD Projekt hits record-breaking 60% profit margin for 2025 calendar year

CD Projekt enjoyed a record-breaking 60% profit margin throughout FY25 as the company gears up for more big projects like Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2.

CD Projekt hits record-breaking 60% profit margin for 2025 calendar year
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Senior Gaming Editor
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TL;DR: CD Projekt achieved a record 60% profit margin in 2025, driven by high-margin subscription royalties from The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass, and strong full game sales.

CD Projekt saw a record-breaking 60% profit margin throughout 2025, driven by full game sales and high-margin subscription deals.

CD Projekt hits record-breaking 60% profit margin for 2025 calendar year 334
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It's not easy making continued profits in the video games industry, but CD Projekt has managed to pull off an astronomically high 60% profit margin for the full year of 2025.

In a new earnings report, company management highlights the numbers, with management explaining that the results were mostly due to the lucrative royalties from The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 being included on PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass.

CD Projekt hits record-breaking 60% profit margin for 2025 calendar year 60
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These digital subscription deals are high-margin and very profitable, and CD Projekt also sold many copies of The Witcher 3 on Switch.

The developer is currently working on multiple high-priority projects, including The Witcher 4, which is due out next, as well as Cyberpunk 2, a new Witcher 1 remake, and other projects including a new multiplayer game set in the dark fantasy universe and even a new IP codenamed Project Hadar.

CD Projekt will also invest more into its flywheel business model, making strategy transmedia deals such as Edgerunners season 2 and the upcoming live action Cyberpunk project from the producer of True Detective and Mr. Robot.

This profit achievement is a stepping stone to CD Projekt's ambitious target growth goals; the Polish company wants to grow its profits by $270 million or so every 4 years.

As per the earnings call transcript, here's what CD Projekt co-CEO Michal Nowakowski said about 2025's record-breaking numbers:

Our net profit from continuing operations reached 521 million zloty, making 2025 the second best year in our history. This is nearly one-fifth higher than in 2024, a result we are really happy with.

The net profitability of over 60% speaks for itself.

Adding nearly 74 million zloty from discontinued operations - representing the after-tax gain on the sale of GOG and its 2025 net result - our total net profit reached an impressive 595 million zloty.

The past year was the second-best in our history in terms of net profit, but also that our net profitability reached a historically high level of 60%, comparable only to 2020 - the record-breaking year of Cyberpunk 2077's launch.

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News Sources:cdprojekt.com and cdprojekt.com

Senior Gaming Editor

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Derek joined TweakTown in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

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