CD Projekt hits record-breaking 60% profit margin for 2025 calendar year

CD Projekt saw a record-breaking 60% profit margin throughout 2025, driven by full game sales and high-margin subscription deals.
It's not easy making continued profits in the video games industry, but CD Projekt has managed to pull off an astronomically high 60% profit margin for the full year of 2025.
In a new earnings report, company management highlights the numbers, with management explaining that the results were mostly due to the lucrative royalties from The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 being included on PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass.
These digital subscription deals are high-margin and very profitable, and CD Projekt also sold many copies of The Witcher 3 on Switch.
The developer is currently working on multiple high-priority projects, including The Witcher 4, which is due out next, as well as Cyberpunk 2, a new Witcher 1 remake, and other projects including a new multiplayer game set in the dark fantasy universe and even a new IP codenamed Project Hadar.
CD Projekt will also invest more into its flywheel business model, making strategy transmedia deals such as Edgerunners season 2 and the upcoming live action Cyberpunk project from the producer of True Detective and Mr. Robot.
This profit achievement is a stepping stone to CD Projekt's ambitious target growth goals; the Polish company wants to grow its profits by $270 million or so every 4 years.
As per the earnings call transcript, here's what CD Projekt co-CEO Michal Nowakowski said about 2025's record-breaking numbers:
Our net profit from continuing operations reached 521 million zloty, making 2025 the second best year in our history. This is nearly one-fifth higher than in 2024, a result we are really happy with.
The net profitability of over 60% speaks for itself.
Adding nearly 74 million zloty from discontinued operations - representing the after-tax gain on the sale of GOG and its 2025 net result - our total net profit reached an impressive 595 million zloty.
The past year was the second-best in our history in terms of net profit, but also that our net profitability reached a historically high level of 60%, comparable only to 2020 - the record-breaking year of Cyberpunk 2077's launch.