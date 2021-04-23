CD Projekt made more revenue in Q4 2020 than any full year of earnings

At 1.67 billion PLN ($321 million), CD Projekt Group's holiday Q4 2020 revenues are higher than any previous full-year earnings.

Cyberpunk 2077's astronomical 13.7 million game sales surge CD Projekt's earnings to new heights.

CD Projekt's Q4 is not only the best-performing quarter in history, but it actually dwarfs previous yearly earnings too. CD Projekt made more money in one quarter than it has ever earned in a full year's time, and it's mostly thanks to Cyberpunk 2077's 13.7 million unit sales in 21 weeks.

CD Projekt Group earnings with full-year and quarterly comparisons.

According to recent company financials, CD Projekt made 1.67 billion PLN in Q4 2020 ($447 million as of December 2020) in net sales in Q4, which is more than CD Projekt made the entire year of 2015, the second-highest period which included 8 months of Witcher 3 game sales.

CD Projekt Group earnings listed by quarter.

Q4's operating profit and net sales are also higher than any full-year earnings, too: CDPR managed to pull in 979.24 million PLN in operating profit ($260.71 million), and 984.18 million PLN in total net profit ($263.85 million).

2020's total-year earnings set a new watermark for the company.

CD Projekt Group 2020 Annual Revenues