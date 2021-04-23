All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
CD Projekt made more revenue in Q4 2020 than any full year of earnings

At 1.67 billion PLN ($321 million), CD Projekt Group's holiday Q4 2020 revenues are higher than any previous full-year earnings.

Published Fri, Apr 23 2021 12:35 PM CDT
Cyberpunk 2077's astronomical 13.7 million game sales surge CD Projekt's earnings to new heights.

CD Projekt's Q4 is not only the best-performing quarter in history, but it actually dwarfs previous yearly earnings too. CD Projekt made more money in one quarter than it has ever earned in a full year's time, and it's mostly thanks to Cyberpunk 2077's 13.7 million unit sales in 21 weeks.

CD Projekt Group earnings with full-year and quarterly comparisons.

According to recent company financials, CD Projekt made 1.67 billion PLN in Q4 2020 ($447 million as of December 2020) in net sales in Q4, which is more than CD Projekt made the entire year of 2015, the second-highest period which included 8 months of Witcher 3 game sales.

CD Projekt Group earnings listed by quarter.

Q4's operating profit and net sales are also higher than any full-year earnings, too: CDPR managed to pull in 979.24 million PLN in operating profit ($260.71 million), and 984.18 million PLN in total net profit ($263.85 million).

2020's total-year earnings set a new watermark for the company.

CD Projekt Group 2020 Annual Revenues

  • Net Sales - 2.13 billion PLN ($573.4 million)
  • Operating Profit -1.15 billion PLN ($310.2 million)
  • Net Profit - 1.54 billion PLN ($309.4 million)
NEWS SOURCE:pwc.pl

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

