All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Overwatch's Jeff Kaplan leaves Blizzard after 20 years in game dev

Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan is leaving Blizzard after nearly two decades, says running Overwatch was an 'honor of a lifetime'

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Apr 20 2021 3:50 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Beloved Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan is leaving the studio, the company today announced.

Overwatch's Jeff Kaplan leaves Blizzard after 20 years in game dev 83 | TweakTown.com

Jeff Kaplan is departing Blizzard after nearly 20 years with the company. This major departure comes two years after Blizzard co-founder Mike Morhaime left in 2019 to form Dreamhaven, a new game development publishing label with a number of ex-Blizzard developers. There have been rumblings of core Blizzard creatives clashing with directives from Activision-Blizzard, namely the new four-part plan that emphasizes mobile ports, monetization, engagement models, and new games.

Kaplan gave the following statement on his departure: "It was truly the honor of a lifetime to have the opportunity to create worlds and heroes for such a passionate audience. I want to express my deep appreciation to everyone at Blizzard who supported our games, our game teams and our players. But I want to say a special thanks to the wonderful game developers that shared in the journey of creation with me."

Blizzard's Aaron Keller will take over as game director on Overwatch. Keller was an original founder of the Overwatch team and is a long-time Blizzard vet.

"Help us thank Jeff Kaplan for being the Mercy to our Genji. Thank you for always daring to see the world as it could be,"the Overwatch Twitter account said today.

Read Also: Blizzard's most exciting new project isn't a video game

Buy at Amazon

Click image to open expanded view Overwatch - Origins Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $81.67
CAD $67.55CAD $81.67CAD $101.92
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/20/2021 at 3:50 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:playoverwatch.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.