BioWare pre-production team starts cooking up Mass Effect 5: 'Our full focus is on Mass Effect'

BioWare gives new updates on what's going on at the studio now that Dragon Age Veilguard has shipped, saying that Mass Effect is the next focal point.

BioWare isn't ready to enter full production on the next Mass Effect game, so EA has moved core BioWare dev teams to other projects.

Now that Dragon Age: The Veilguard has shipped (and missed targets), BioWare is now focusing on its next big AAA project: Mass Effect 5. But the studio isn't quite ready to ramp up to full production just yet. ME5 starts out as all game do: with a small, tight-knit core team that outlines the vision in pre-production phases--in this case, the game is being led by series vets like Mike Gamble, Preston Watamaniuk, Derek Watts, and Parrish Ley.

So what do the other BioWare devs do while the smaller team outlines the early framework for ME5? According to general manager Gary McKay, they can find new jobs/placement at other EA studios. It feels like BioWare is shedding extraneous teams to reduce costs while re-allocating resources for parent EA, who is assuredly disappointed with the performance of BioWare's most recent game.

Here's what McKay said in the memo:

We are taking this opportunity between full development cycles to reimagine how we work at BioWare. Given this stage of development, we don't require support from the full studio. We have incredible talent here at BioWare, and so we have worked diligently over the past few months to match many of our colleagues with other teams at EA that had open roles that were a strong fit. Today's news will see BioWare become a more agile, focused studio that produces unforgettable RPGs. We appreciate your support as we build a new future for BioWare.

IGN's Rebekah Valentine also received comment on the exact size of BioWare's core dev team. This is a good question considering BioWare has had a considerable number of high-profile departures over the past 5 years, including some people that had been there for nearly two decades.

A rep told IGN:

"The studio's priority was Dragon Age. During this time there were people continuing to build the vision for the next Mass Effect. Now that The Veilguard has shipped, the studio's full focus is Mass Effect.

"While we're not sharing numbers, the studio has the right number of people in the right roles to work on Mass Effect at this stage of development."

