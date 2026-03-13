TweakTown editor Anthony Garreffa recovering after suffering a stroke
TweakTown
News
Gaming

Jeff Kaplan calls Blizzard's Overwatch 2 ultimatum the biggest 'f*ck you' of his career

Former Blizzard Game designer Jeff Kaplan has revealed how a former Blizzard executive gave him the biggest 'f*ck you' of his career.

Jeff Kaplan calls Blizzard's Overwatch 2 ultimatum the biggest 'f*ck you' of his career
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Jeff Kaplan, former Blizzard developer and Overwatch creator, revealed he faced immense pressure to meet specific revenue targets for Overwatch 2, or else 1,000 employees would be laid off. This ultimatum contributed to his departure after nearly 20 years at Blizzard.

In a recent lengthy interview with podcaster Lex Fridman, former Blizzard developer Jeff Kaplan discussed his breaking point at the company, and how he was expected to make a specific amount of money with Overwatch or else 1,000 employees would be let go.

Skip to 4:16:30

Kaplan was once one of the most recognizable faces of Blizzard Entertainment, originally hired as a World of Warcraft quest designer after sharing analytical posts about MMO design. Kaplan is now credited with shaping many of World of Warcraft's iconic original quests and its progression systems. Kaplan rose to become the game director for Blizzard's new MMO Titan, which was internally cancelled in 2013, and was instead tasked with creating a new title based on some of Titan's ideas. That game became Overwatch.

Overwatch launched in 2016 and won Game of the Year at the Game Awards in 2016. The title attracted tens of millions of players globally, and Kaplan was at the forefront, engaging with the community through developer updates and on social media. However, in 2021, Kaplan unexpectedly left Blizzard after nearly two decades at the company, and since Blizzard didn't provide an explanation for his departure, the reason remained a matter of speculation.

Kaplan was in the middle of developing Overwatch 2 at the time of his departure, and explained during the interview that he was told by Blizzard's CFO at the time, Dennis Durkin, that Overwatch 2 had to make a specific amount of money, the figure was bleeped out, or Blizzard would lay off 1,000 people, and that would be on Kaplan's head. Kaplan described this moment as the biggest "f*ck you" of his career.

Best Deals: Overwatch 2 Coins 2000 Xbox Digital Code
Today7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99 USD
--
Buy
$19.99 USD
$19.99 USD$19.99 USD
Buy
$19.99 USD
--
Buy
$19.99 USD
--
Buy
$19.99 USD
--
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/13/2026 at 5:52 am CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
News Source:insider-gaming.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News
Add TweakTown as a source on Google

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles