CD Projekt RED has 'no option' but to fix Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt RED says it has 'no option' but to fix Cyberpunk 2077--the company's business relies on continued CP2077 sales.

Giving up on Cyberpunk 2077 isn't an option for CD Projekt RED, and company president Adam Kicinski says there's no choice but to fix the game.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Many gamers think CDPR should just scrap Cyberpunk 2077 and move on, but CDPR President Adam Kicinski tells Reuters this is impossible. "I don't see an option to shelve Cyberpunk 2077. We are convinced that we can bring the game to such a state that we can be proud of it and therefore successfully sell it for years to come," Kicinski said.

The reality is CDPR can't afford to give up on Cyberpunk 2077. This would go against the company's business model, which sees big games released every few years. The company relies on sales of older games to generate revenue while it works on new games. The plan has worked tremendously well, and CD Projekt RED has remained profitable for the last few years between big game launches.

CD Projekt relies on consistent sales of big games like The Witcher 3 to remain profitable in the lull between marquee releases.

CDPR has spent over $121 million on its development as of September 2020, but says it has recouped all development costs with 13 million sales of Cyberpunk 2077.

Launch numbers aren't enough, and CD Projekt depends on long-term sales to help fund future projects and endeavors. Despite earning over $120 million during its launch in 2015, the Witcher 3 has delivered consistent sales revenue nearly 6 years after launch, and the new PS5/Series X re-release will help reinvigorate sales once again.

CD Projekt plans to do the same thing with Cyberpunk 2077.

Plus, CDPR has been missing out on critical sales on the world's biggest gaming platform, the PlayStation Store, as Cyberpunk 2077 has been off the PS Store for six months now. CP2077 won't be sold on the PS Store unless it's fixed.

Now that CDPR plans to work on two games at once--one new Witcher game and Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer--the studio needs all the capital it can get outside of share funding and investments.

Everything we know about CDPR's business corroborates Kicinski's comments. CD Projekt has no choice but to fix Cyberpunk 2077 because its business model demands it.

Read Also: