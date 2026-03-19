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CD Projekt Red hints at new Witcher 3 DLC in recent financial report

CD Projekt Red may have just hinted at the release of a new Witcher 3 DLC in a statement in a recent financial report, encouraging the recent rumors.

CD Projekt Red hints at new Witcher 3 DLC in recent financial report
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Tech and Science Editor
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TL;DR: CD Projekt Red is reportedly developing a new DLC for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, potentially expanding the Velen region and bridging the story to Witcher 4 with Ciri as the protagonist. The studio hinted at an unannounced project in a financial report, aiming for release before GTA 6 in Q3 2026.

Industry insiders, leakers, and analysts have all pointed to CD Projekt secretly working on a new DLC for the critically acclaimed title, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and now CD Projekt Red has seemingly hinted at its existence in a recent financial report.

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The string of rumors pointing to a new Witcher 3 DLC suggests CD Projekt Red is working on a new DLC to bridge the gap in the story between the events of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and the upcoming Witcher 4, which will feature Ciri as the main protagonist. Additionally, rumors indicate the new DLC will be an expansion of the region Velen, rather than an entirely new region as earlier rumors suggested.

As for what is official, CD Projekt Red hasn't announced anything specifically regarding a new Witcher 3 DLC, but in a recent financial report, the developer wrote, "In the coming quarters, the Studio will focus primarily on further development work on ongoing projects; we also plan to publish one of the heretofore unannounced gaming projects," reads the document.

What that statement means is CD Projekt Red is going to continue working on the projects that have been publicly announced, but the statement, "we also plan to publish one of the heretofore unannounced gaming projects," which translates to, "We are going to announce a secret project we have been working on".

Whether or not that secret project is a new Witcher 3 DLC is anyone's guess, but the developer recently confirmed via an X post that it isn't working on any "secret" Cyberpunk 2077 content, so that title can be ruled out for new content. But, CD Projekt Red has yet to debunk the speculation about a new Witcher 3 DLC, despite that having more community speculation than a new Cyberpunk 2077 DLC.

Lastly, an analyst from a brokerage house told Strefa Inwestorów, CD Projekt Red will be looking to release the rumored new DLC for The Witcher 3 before Rockstar releases Grand Theft Auto 6, which pegs the debut for sometime around Q3 2026.

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News Sources:reddit.com and wolfsgamingblog.com

Tech and Science Editor

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Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

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