CDPR has spent over $121 million on Cyberpunk 2077's development

CD Projekt RED has spent over $121 million on Cyberpunk 2077's development as well as other unannounced projects and technologies.

CD Projekt RED has spent over $120 million on Cyberpunk 2077's development and other unannounced projects, the company confirms in a new corporate report.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Cyberpunk 2077 is an expensive project. CDPR has delayed the game twice now, and has spent tens of millions on the creation of next-gen technologies that allow huge living cities and real-time AI. That kind of dedication requires a big budget, and Cyberpunk 2077 could be the biggest yet.

According to CDPR's latest corporate report, the company has spent 448.513 million PLN ($121.09 million) on in-development projects as of June 30, 2020.

This includes Cyberpunk 2077 and other games like the confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer mode, and unannounced projects like the new Witcher singleplayer game.

Read Also: Cyberpunk 2077's nomads aren't savages, but old-fashioned country folk

Spending on game projects is actually up 77% to 111 million PLN in 1H'20, possibly due to Cyberpunk 2077's delay or as teams start to shift on future projects.

Expenditures on development projects (114 274 thousand PLN), mainly related to Cyberpunk 2077, which has entered its final, most intensive (in terms of expenditures) phase of development, along with other projects underway at CD PROJEKT RED and development of new technologies in the GOG.com segment.

CD Projekt RED confirms that it has two teams simultaneously working on two franchises.

There's a team for Cyberpunk and one for The Witcher series. Obviously Cyberpunk is most important right now, and will be for the foreseeable future until the multiplayer mode is released, and Cyberpunk devs could start to shift over to The Witcher once plans for new major games are underway.

Right now The Witcher series is relegated to Gwent, Thronebreaker, and the new AR-based mobile game announced by Spokko. A new singleplayer Witcher game is in development, though.

"We have already been working on another single player game, we have created a relatively clear concept that is waiting for further development," CD Projekt Group President Adam Kicinski said in a March 2020 press event in Poland.

Managing two separate major franchises (The Witcher and Cyberpunk), along with several independent development teams, will enable the Company to conduct parallel work on several projects and smoothen its long-term release schedule. This migration towards a dual franchise model supported by several independent product lines also permits optimization of manufacturing and financial activities, mitigates important risk factors and makes it easier for Company employees to seek professional fulfillment.

Cyberpunk 2077 is due out November 19, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. It's also coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as a free upgrade to anyone who buys the current-gen version.