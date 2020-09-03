NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

The Witcher 3 made over $120 million during 2015 launch, CDPR says

A new earnings report from CD Projekt RED gives insight into The Witcher 3's monumental launch sales & sets the bar for Cyberpunk.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Sep 3 2020 5:20 PM CDT   |   Updated Thu, Sep 3 2020 5:53 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Witcher 3's May 2015 launch generated tons of revenue for CD Projekt RED, and Cyberpunk 2077 is poised to do the same.

The Witcher 3 made over 0 million during 2015 launch, CDPR says 34 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

While scanning CD Projekt's latest H1'20 corporate report I found something interesting. A graph in the report highlights how much earnings spike every 4-5 years when a new game is released. The graph clearly shows Witcher 3 managed to break over 462.5 million Polish zloty in Q2'2015, which means the game generated over roughly $120 million in revenue in two month's time (CDPR's Q2 periods end on June 30).

To date the Witcher trilogy has sold over 50 million copies across all platforms.

The Switch re-release of Witcher 3 also helped spark sales. The game managed to rake in at least 156.25 million Polish zloty in Q4'19, equating to roughly $40.62 million.

Read Also: The Witcher 3 is a sales revenue monster

Based on these figures, Cyberpunk 2077 is poised to do the same when it releases on November 19, 2020, which coincides with CDPR's Q4'20 period.

"In the first half of 2020 the CD PROJEKT Group's results were primarily affected by sales of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its expansions (Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine), sold separately as well as in the Game of the Year Edition bundle for the PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch,"the report reads.

The Witcher 3 made over $120 million during 2015 launch, CDPR says 534 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.21
$10.25$10.23$10.25
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/3/2020 at 5:52 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cdprojekt.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.