Yep, NVIDIA will be showing off GeForce RTX 30 mobile GPUs on Jan 12

NVIDIA confirms that it will unveil its new GeForce RTX 30 series mobile GPUs at its GeForce RTX: Game On event on January 12.

Published Sat, Jan 9 2021 10:22 PM CST
NVIDIA has given us a brief tease of what is to come at its GeForce RTX: Game On event on January 12, where we will be seeing their new GeForce RTX 30 series mobile GPUs unveiled.

It looks like we will be introduced to the GeForce RTX 3080 mobile GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory, as well as a GeForce RTX 3070 mobile GPU with 8GB of GDDR6. The video also teased a new game called Outriders, with a free demo dropping on February 25 and should include some GeForce RTX features and technology.

Not only that, but NVIDIA seems to be teasing something that could be a desktop GeForce RTX graphics card -- so maybe we'll see the company unveil its new GeForce RTX 3060 ULTRA with 12GB of GDDR6 that was teased recently, but in Founders Edition form of course.

NVIDIA will kick off its GeForce RTX: Game On event on January 12 at 9AM PST, on both Twitch and YouTube.

