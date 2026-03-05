TweakTown
NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU rumored to return soon - although I wouldn't bank on it

Another rumor has suggested that NVIDIA intends to resurrect the old RTX 3060, although I have my doubts - and surely it won't be the 12GB version.

NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU rumored to return soon - although I wouldn't bank on it
TL;DR: NVIDIA may reintroduce the RTX 3060 GPU to help address GeForce stock issues caused by the RAM crisis, based on a new rumor from the Board Channels forum. In theory, shipments to board makers could be about to start, backing up previous chatter from the grapevine.

Another rumor has surfaced claiming that NVIDIA is planning to bring back the RTX 3060 in order to help shore up the GeForce line-up, which is facing stock difficulties due to the RAM crisis.

VideoCardz reports that there's a rumor from the Board Channels forum over in China which backs up previous speculation the RTX 3060 GPU could be resurrected in the first quarter of 2026.

This new nugget of gossip from the supply chain claims that RTX 3060s from "various brands" will gradually start to appear from between March 10 to 20. In other words, within the next couple of weeks.

Those are shipments to graphics card makers, mind you, so there's going to be something of a further delay before finished boards are actually sent out to retail and appear on shelves (virtual or physical).

Still, there appears to be growing evidence that we may see the RTX 3060 on sale once again - presumably the 8GB version rather than the 12GB spin.

While the latter was obviously a good deal more popular due to that VRAM loadout - and indeed was a go-to GPU for many gamers for quite some time at the budget end of the market - it doesn't make a lot of sense to be producing a graphics card with 12GB on-board at an affordable price in this PC climate. Even if it is GDDR6 rather than GDDR7.

Indeed, it's worth noting that another rumor VideoCardz recently aired is that there could be an RTX 5050 GPU inbound with 9GB of VRAM - using three of the new 3GB GDDR7 modules, rather than GDDR6, due to a shortage of the latter. If that's true, then obviously it'd be pretty odd to be trying to resurrect the RTX 3060.

I'd stay skeptical with this one for now, then, though it certainly isn't unbelievable that NVIDIA could bring back an old GPU.

