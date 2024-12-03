Samsung to show off its 42.5Gbps 24GB GDDR7 memory modules at ISSCC 2025 in February

Samsung to showcase its new 42.5Gbps GDDR7 memory modules, in either 24Gb or 3GB modules, offering the best perforrmance from GDDR7.

Samsung will be showcasing its next-gen 42.5Gbps GDDR7 memory modules at ISSCC between February 16-20, 2025, ready for what could materialize into NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 SUPER series GPUs.

How do we know this? Because the ISSCC website lists an event from Samsung "Nonvolatile Memory and DRAM" event that is held on February 19, 2025. Samsung will be showing off its flagship GDDR7 memory, which is capable of running at a blistering 42.5Gbps... this is huge, as the first fleet of RRTX 50 series GPUs should feature 28-32Gbps GDDR7 memory.

NVIDIA's initial fleet of GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs will use 28Gbps or 32Gbps GDDR7 memory modules depending on the SKU, so Samsung's ultra-fast 42.5Gbps GDDR7 modules could be used on beefed-up cards like the RTX 5090 SUPER and RTX 5080 SUPER graphics cards.

Samsung's new 42.5Gbps GDDR7 memory on a flagship GPU could result in something like up to 2.5GB/sec of memory bandwidth, which is a 2.5x increase over the 1TB/sec memory bandwidth on the RTX 4090, and still a huge increase over the expected 1.7TB/sec to 2.0TB/sec of memory bandwidth rumored from the RTX 5090.

The current-gen GeForce RTX 4090 features 24GB of GDDR6X memory at 24Gbps, so the upgrade to 42.5Gbps is close to double (77% faster)... and even 10Gbps+ faster than the fastest 32Gbps GDDR7 modules that launch in 2025.

We know from rumors so far that NVIDIA is expected to use both 28Gbps and 32Gbps GDDR7 memory dies for its RTX 50 series GPUs, with the new GeForce RTX 5080 expected to use the fastest 32Gbps GDDR7 memory. There's more on that in the story above.