GeForce RTX 3060 ULTRA teased: 12GB VRAM, beats RTX 3060 Ti for $449

Well, it seems my predictions are coming true -- NVIDIA is bringing back the ULTRA branding and I couldn't be more hyped. We're starting with new rumors from our friends over at Wccftech, who have the scoop on the new GeForce RTX 3060 ULTRA.

Yeah, you read that right -- GeForce RTX 3060 ULTRA. Not the GeForce RTX 3060 -- Wccftech says that their sources informed them that NVIDIA is re-branding its GeForce RTX 3060 and introducing it as the GeForce RTX 3060 ULTRA. I'm alright with that, because I'm a huge fan of the older GeForce cards and their ULTRA branding.

ULTRA >> Ti >> SUPER.

NVIDIA is reportedly launching its GeForce RTX 3060 ULTRA with 12GB of VRAM -- up from the 8GB of VRAM on the GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3070 and even more than the 10GB of VRAM on the GeForce RTX 3080. An interesting, but required marketing move by NVIDIA to better fight AMD and its offer of 16GB of VRAM across its Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6800 XT, and Radeon RX 6900 XT.

It was in the above article that I said "NVIDIA's highest-end Ampere GA102 GPU board design should be the one expected in the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or GeForce RTX 3090, or GeForce RTX 3090 ULTRA or ULTIMATE -- whatever-the-hell NVIDIA end up calling it".

So with this news (if it turns out to be true) cements it for me -- I expect NVIDIA to unleash a GeForce RTX 3080 ULTRA and/or a GeForce RTX 3090 ULTRA -- or another card with "ULTRA" on the end of it. Whatever-the-hell it is, it's going to be NVIDIA's beast for 2021.