GeForce RTX 4090 more popular than every single Radeon GPU

According to the latest Steam data there are more GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards in circulation than the most popular AMD GPU - the Radeon RX 580.

Regarding desktop GPUs for PC gaming, NVIDIA is dominating - a recent report by Jon Peddie Research (JPR) showed that 88% of AIB GPU shipments for Q1 2024 were GeForce RTX cards. Looking at the latest Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for May 2024, it's a similar picture: 76.18% of PC gamers across desktop rigs and laptops are playing with GeForce RTX cards.

Drilling down into the data and looking at the most popular GPUs, the picture becomes even worse for AMD and Intel. With 15.96% of the Steam GPU share, AMD's second-place position is bolstered by integrated Radeon graphics in mobile chips and gaming handhelds like Valve's Steam Deck. According to the latest data, the most popular discrete desktop gaming GPU is the Radeon RX 580, a GeForce GTX 1060 competitor from 2017.

With a 7.62% market share, all Intel entries in the list cover the company's integrated and aging Xe, UHD, and HD graphics technologies - there's no Arc mentioned anywhere. And when it comes to modern graphics cards, NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 40 Series is on its own.

According to the latest Steam data, more GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards are in circulation than the most popular AMD GPU - the Radeon RX 580. Outside of the flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX, the RDNA 3 generation has failed to make an impact with PC gamers - compelling products like the Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT are nowhere to be seen.

Looking at the Steam data, it's clear that the most popular GPUs among mainstream gamers in 2024 are all GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3070, RTX 4060, RTX 4060 Ti, and RTX 4070.

Here's a look at the Top 20 GPUs according to the latest Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for May 2024.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6.01% (+0.46%) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4.38% (+0.18%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 3.73% (+0.14%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 3.64% (+0.14%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 3.59% (+0.21%) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3.46% (+0.07%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 3.26% (-0.09%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 2.81% (+0.14%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU 2.75% (-0.02%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 2.73% (+0.40%) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 2.51% (+0.11%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 2.39% (+0.25%) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER 2.32% (+0.13%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 2.28% (+0.15%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 2.23% (+0.24%) AMD Radeon Graphics 2.21% (+0.24%) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 2.03% (0.17%) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 1.62% (+0.05%) Intel(R) UHD Graphics 1.59% (+0.18%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 1.53% (+0.06%)

Although this is great news for NVIDIA, competition is always good for consumers - it leads to more choice, better pricing, and innovation. Unfortunately, with the runaway success of the GeForce RTX 30 and 40 Series - AMD and Intel are facing a steeper uphill climb to regain relevance in the discrete and dedicated GPU market for PC gaming.