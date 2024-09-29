NVIDIA has enjoyed GPU dominance for over 20 years now, leaving AMD and Intel in its GPU dust

NVIDIA has dominated the GPU market for over 20 years now, with AMD unable to compete and Intel didn't even really start in the race.

NVIDIA has had the most GPU market share since 2002 and has slowly clawed more and more away from AMD -- Intel isn't even in the picture here, and no one is surprised by that (integrated GPUs don't count here). You can see from 3DCenter's data that NVIDIA really started to ramp things up with the GeForce 500 series GPUs in 2010.

But from there, the crypto mining boom post-GeForce GTX 10 series GPUs and into the RTX 20 and RTX 30 series GPUs saw NVIDIA pull away from AMD big time. Since 2020, you can see that AMD has just continued to dwindle in discrete GPU market share, with the RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs falling on their face -- in fact, after the launch of the Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs, AMD is experiencing its lowest point in discrete GPU market share. Ouch.

If you thought NVIDIA was dominating now... we're on the cusp of its next-gen Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, with the new ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090 and enthusiast GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards that are only going to scoop away (probably close to all of it) in 2025. Not only that, but AMD will not be competing in the high-end GPU market with RDNA 4, concentrating on the mid-range... we'll see how that pans out next year.