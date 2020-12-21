All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA announces 'GeForce RTX: Game On' event for January 12, 2021

NVIDIA will be hosting a special broadcast event with Senior VP of GeForce, Jeff Fisher, called GeForce RTX: Game On on January 12.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Dec 21 2020 9:47 PM CST
NVIDIA will be showing something off on January 12, 2021 with the company announcing its new 'GeForce RTX: GAME ON' event.

NVIDIA's upcoming 'GeForce RTX: GAME ON' will be hosted by Senior Vice President of NVIDIA's PC business, Jeff Fisher. Fisher will "unveil the latest innovations in gaming and graphics". The GeForce RTX: GAME ON event will begin on January 12, 2021 at 9AM PST.

What to expect? Well, there's the rumors of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti coming in February-March 2021, and then the GeForce RTX 3060 in January 2021.

NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

