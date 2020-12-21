NVIDIA announces 'GeForce RTX: Game On' event for January 12, 2021

NVIDIA will be hosting a special broadcast event with Senior VP of GeForce, Jeff Fisher, called GeForce RTX: Game On on January 12.

NVIDIA's upcoming 'GeForce RTX: GAME ON' will be hosted by Senior Vice President of NVIDIA's PC business, Jeff Fisher. Fisher will "unveil the latest innovations in gaming and graphics". The GeForce RTX: GAME ON event will begin on January 12, 2021 at 9AM PST.

What to expect? Well, there's the rumors of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti coming in February-March 2021, and then the GeForce RTX 3060 in January 2021.