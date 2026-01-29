GeForce NOW's native Linux app has arrived, alongside 10 new titles

NVIDIA has just released a beta version of its native GeForce NOW app for Linux PCs and notebooks, with full support for 5K 120 FPS cloud gaming.

Announced earlier this year, NVIDIA has just released a native GeForce NOW app for Linux PCs (Ubuntu 24.04 and later). Available now in beta, the app provides full access to NVIDIA's impressive streaming platform, delivering up to 5K 120 FPS cloud gaming performance powered by the GeForce RTX 5080. GeForce NOW also supports DLSS 4, Reflex, and even G-Sync over the cloud, making it the most impressive cloud gaming platform in 2026.

NVIDIA says the app "transforms compatible Linux systems into high-performance GeForce RTX-powered rigs." It's also different from the native app released for Valve's Steam Deck, which is powered by the Linux-based SteamOS, as that targeted the handheld's 1200p (super-sampling for the 800p display) and 90 Hz refresh rate. NVIDIA confirms that the new native Linux app works on desktop PCs and notebooks and offers functionality similar to the GeForce NOW apps on Windows and macOS.

In addition to the Linux app, GeForce NOW is expanding its library with 10 new titles, including the new releases The Midnight Walkers and Cairn, both listed as GeForce RTX 5080-ready. Here's the full list.

The Midnight Walkers (New release on Steam, Jan. 28, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)

Cairn (New release on Steam, Jan. 29, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)

Prototype (New release on Ubisoft Connect, Jan. 29)

Prototype 2 (New release on Ubisoft Connect, Jan. 29)

Warhammer 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 (New release on Xbox, available on Game Pass, Jan. 29, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)

Half Sword (New release on Steam, Jan. 30, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)

Vampires: Bloodlord Rising (New release on Steam, Jan. 30, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)

The Bard's Tale Trilogy (Steam and Xbox, available on Game Pass)

The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut (Steam and Xbox, available on Game Pass)

Total War: Three Kingdoms (Epic Games Store)

As for what's on the horizon, NVIDIA has already confirmed that some of 2026's biggest games are headed to the platform, including Capcom's Resident Evil Requiem, IO Interactive's 007 First Light, Gaijin Entertainment's Active Matter, and Pearl Abyss' Crimson Desert. According to NVIDIA, you'll be able to play these titles with "RTX 5080-class performance, high frame rates and advanced graphics features on a wide range of devices, without worrying about downloads, patches or local hardware requirements."