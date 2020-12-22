Cyberpunk 2077 sells 13 million, beats Witcher 3 sales by 225%

Cyberpunk 2077 is a success with 13 million copies sold after digital and physical refunds/returns, but misses analyst targets.

Cyberpunk 2077 has sold an estimated 13 million copies after digital/physical refunds and returns, CD Projekt RED today announced.

Cyberpunk 2077's massive ongoing controversy hasn't deterred sales, and the game has moved a thundering 13 million copies after refunds were subtracted. The new FPS has outsold The Witcher 3 by 225% in a comparable period; Cyberpunk 2077 sold 13 million copies in less than two weeks of launch, and Witcher 3 moved 4 million copies in two weeks.

It's unclear if the game's pre-orders are included in this figure. CD Projekt RED previously disclosed Cyberpunk 2077 had 8 million pre-orders across all platforms since the company started collecting pre-orders.

Here's the statement from CD Projekt RED:

The Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") hereby announces that, based on reports obtained from digital distribution platforms and data collected from physical distributors, it estimates that by 20 December inclusive gamers have purchased over 13 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077. This figure represents the estimated volume of retail sales across all hardware platforms (factoring in returns submitted by retail clients in brick-and-mortar as well as digital storefronts), i.e. the "sell-through" figure, less all refund requests e-mailed directly to the Company by the publication date of this report in the framework of the "Help Me Refund" campaign.

The sales may be impressive, but they still miss predictions laid out by analysts. According to the Polish Agency Press, six brokerage firms forecasted Cyberpunk 2077 would sell 15.1 million copies at launch. CDPR missed this mark by roughly 2.1 million units.

These big numbers should please investors, but CD Projekt isn't out of the woods yet.

The company is currently being investigated by four major law firms who are preparing securities fraud cases against the company.

A fifth firm, Kaplan Fox, just announced they are joining the investigations.