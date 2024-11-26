CD Projekt may release a new game in the next 2 years

CD Projekt RED plans to release some kind of new content in the next two years, is the new content a video game or some sort of transmedia animation?

TL;DR: CD Projekt plans to release new content in the next two years--is it gaming content, or transmedia? CD Projekt plans to release new content in the next two years--is it gaming content, or transmedia?

CD Projekt may plan to release some sort of new content in the next two years, potentially a new game.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Today, CD Projekt announced strong Q3 earnings results driven by continued sales of Cyberpunk 2077 (just hit 30 million sales) and The Witcher franchise.

In the Q&A section of the livecast, CD Projekt management said something very interesting about short-term business strategies--apparently new content would be arriving in the next two years.

"Our business is based around longevity of our products, franchise flywheel management, and releases of new content. We expect the next 2 years to be active in all dimension areas," said CD Projekt Group Chief Financial Officer Piotr Nielubowicz.

"Some may be surprising, and I believe this is also something we are good at when running our marketing campaigns."

Is this game content? Considering that's the primary breadwinner for the company, it's possible. Then again, it could be content like the previously announced Netflix animation.

If it is gaming content, since the team is pretty much done with Cyberpunk, this could mean that CD Projekt is aiming for a 2026-ish release date for Project Polaris, aka The Witcher 4. Or it could also mean that another smaller-scale project is on the way, like the Witcher 1 remake or the other game from The Molasses Flood.

The group also announced that Project Polaris has entered full development with 400 people working on the ambitious new project, which is said to subvert expectations with new mechanics and design features.

While currently at 650 developers, CD Projekt will expand its workforce by two-fold by the next of next year as it ramps up dual production on both Projects Polaris and Orion, the upcoming Cyberpunk sequel.