Cyberpunk 2077 had 8 million pre-orders, broke $50 million on Steam

Despite issues on PS4, Xbox One, Cyberpunk 2077 is a megaton success with over 8 million pre-orders and colossal Steam earnings.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Dec 10 2020 5:00 PM CST
As expected, Cyberpunk 2077 is already a huge success for CD Projekt RED.

Cyberpunk 2077 had 8 million pre-orders, broke million on Steam 4 | TweakTown.com
CDPR was reticent to share exact Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders before the game was released. But now that the sci-fi FPS RPG is out, they're happy to share figures. Cyberpunk 2077 has amassed 8 million pre-orders on digital and physical platforms in the last two weeks, which is more than some games sell in their entire lifetimes.

Cyberpunk 2077 had 8 million pre-orders, broke $50 million on Steam 2 | TweakTown.com

Cyberpunk 2077 is a big hit on Steam, too. The game has made over $50 million in revenues so far, meaning CD Projekt RED now gets to keep 80% of all game sales on Steam (versus the default 70-30 revenue split). This is great news for CDPR, who also enjoys 100% of all revenues from sales on their own GOG.com storefront.

Digital was a big driver for Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders. 74% of all early purchases were made on digital platforms (again, this is great news for CDPR). PC remains the most popular pre-order platform as more PC gamers bought the game ahead of launch than console gamers--which isn't a surprise given the game's astronomical performance on NVIDIA's new RTX 30 series GPUs.

Cyberpunk 2077 had 8 million pre-orders, broke $50 million on Steam 3 | TweakTown.comCyberpunk 2077 had 8 million pre-orders, broke $50 million on Steam 1 | TweakTown.com
