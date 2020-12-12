Cyberpunk 2077 is playable on Linux right now, but it's not the best

Cyberpunk 2077 is playable on Linux right now, and while it might not be perfect... it's the most cyber punk way to play it.

Cyberpunk 2077 is tough enough as it is to run, with my Core i9-9900K + GeForce RTX 3090 system at 4K with ray tracing maxed and DLSS on 'Performance' sitting at around 50-60FPS.

But what about Linux?

Well, ProtonDB -- a community-driven database that is dedicated to software, says Cyberpunk 2077 is playable on Linux but it has various audio and graphical issues. Valve developers have been working on their Proton software, which acts as a compatibility layer allowing Linux operating systems to run DirectX games through Steam.

It's not perfect and some can't even get it to play, but Valve's Proton software allows Cyberpunk 2077 right now -- but for AMD Radeon gamers only. But there are people saying that with the GeForce 455 drivers, Cyberpunk 2077 works on Proton.

I've got some videos below as well, with Cyberpunk 2077 being played on Linux.