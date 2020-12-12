All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Cyberpunk 2077 is playable on Linux right now, but it's not the best

Cyberpunk 2077 is playable on Linux right now, and while it might not be perfect... it's the most cyber punk way to play it.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Dec 12 2020 12:28 AM CST   |   Updated Sat, Dec 12 2020 1:08 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Cyberpunk 2077 is tough enough as it is to run, with my Core i9-9900K + GeForce RTX 3090 system at 4K with ray tracing maxed and DLSS on 'Performance' sitting at around 50-60FPS.

But what about Linux?

Well, ProtonDB -- a community-driven database that is dedicated to software, says Cyberpunk 2077 is playable on Linux but it has various audio and graphical issues. Valve developers have been working on their Proton software, which acts as a compatibility layer allowing Linux operating systems to run DirectX games through Steam.

It's not perfect and some can't even get it to play, but Valve's Proton software allows Cyberpunk 2077 right now -- but for AMD Radeon gamers only. But there are people saying that with the GeForce 455 drivers, Cyberpunk 2077 works on Proton.

I've got some videos below as well, with Cyberpunk 2077 being played on Linux.

Cyberpunk 2077 is playable on Linux right now, but it's not the best 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077: The Complete Official Guide-Collector's Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$26.62
$28.71$27.98$35.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/12/2020 at 1:07 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, boilingsteam.com, protondb.com, github.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.