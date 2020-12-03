Here's the Cyberpunk 2077 pre-load and unlock time details worldwide

Cyberpunk 2077 launches in less than a week, so here are the pre-load and unlock details worldwide -- US PC gamers get early love.

Cyberpunk 2077 is right around the corner, with CD PROJEKT RED detailing the pre-load times for gamers across the world.

If you are playing Cyberpunk 2077 on the PC then you will be able to pre-load the game earlier if you ordered the game from GOG -- on December 7 at 3AM PST (6AM EST, 11AM GMT). Steam players will have their pre-loads begin on the same day, but later at 9AM PST, 11AM EST, 4PM GMT.

Xbox gamers can pre-load now, while PlayStation pre-loads start "two days prior to the release date".

Cyberpunk 2077 unlock times worldwide