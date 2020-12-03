All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Here's the Cyberpunk 2077 pre-load and unlock time details worldwide

Cyberpunk 2077 launches in less than a week, so here are the pre-load and unlock details worldwide -- US PC gamers get early love.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Dec 3 2020 7:56 PM CST
Cyberpunk 2077 is right around the corner, with CD PROJEKT RED detailing the pre-load times for gamers across the world.

If you are playing Cyberpunk 2077 on the PC then you will be able to pre-load the game earlier if you ordered the game from GOG -- on December 7 at 3AM PST (6AM EST, 11AM GMT). Steam players will have their pre-loads begin on the same day, but later at 9AM PST, 11AM EST, 4PM GMT.

Xbox gamers can pre-load now, while PlayStation pre-loads start "two days prior to the release date".

Cyberpunk 2077 unlock times worldwide

Here's the Cyberpunk 2077 pre-load and unlock time details worldwide 01 | TweakTown.com
  • Los Angeles, Dec. 9, 4pm PST
  • Mexico City, Dec. 9, 6pm CST
  • New York, Dec. 9, 7pm EST
  • Bogota, Dec. 9, 7pm COT
  • Brasilia, Dec. 9, 9pm BRT
  • London, Dec. 10, 12am GMT
  • Paris, Dec. 10, 1am CET
  • Cairo, Dec. 10, 2am EET
  • Johannesburg, Dec. 10, 2am SAST
  • Warsaw, Dec. 10, 1am CET
  • Istanbul, Dec. 10, 3am TRT
  • Moscow, Dec. 10, 3am MSK
  • Dubai, Dec. 10, 4am GST
  • Beijing, Dec. 10, 8am CST
  • Singapore, Dec. 10, 8am SGT
  • Seoul, Dec. 10, 9am KST
  • Tokyo, Dec. 10, 9 am JST
  • Sydney, Dec. 10, 11am AEDT
  • Wellington, Dec. 10, 1pm NZDT
Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

