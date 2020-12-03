Here's the Cyberpunk 2077 pre-load and unlock time details worldwide
Cyberpunk 2077 launches in less than a week, so here are the pre-load and unlock details worldwide -- US PC gamers get early love.
Published Thu, Dec 3 2020 7:56 PM CST
Cyberpunk 2077 is right around the corner, with CD PROJEKT RED detailing the pre-load times for gamers across the world.
If you are playing Cyberpunk 2077 on the PC then you will be able to pre-load the game earlier if you ordered the game from GOG -- on December 7 at 3AM PST (6AM EST, 11AM GMT). Steam players will have their pre-loads begin on the same day, but later at 9AM PST, 11AM EST, 4PM GMT.
Xbox gamers can pre-load now, while PlayStation pre-loads start "two days prior to the release date".
Cyberpunk 2077 unlock times worldwide
- Los Angeles, Dec. 9, 4pm PST
- Mexico City, Dec. 9, 6pm CST
- New York, Dec. 9, 7pm EST
- Bogota, Dec. 9, 7pm COT
- Brasilia, Dec. 9, 9pm BRT
- London, Dec. 10, 12am GMT
- Paris, Dec. 10, 1am CET
- Cairo, Dec. 10, 2am EET
- Johannesburg, Dec. 10, 2am SAST
- Warsaw, Dec. 10, 1am CET
- Istanbul, Dec. 10, 3am TRT
- Moscow, Dec. 10, 3am MSK
- Dubai, Dec. 10, 4am GST
- Beijing, Dec. 10, 8am CST
- Singapore, Dec. 10, 8am SGT
- Seoul, Dec. 10, 9am KST
- Tokyo, Dec. 10, 9 am JST
- Sydney, Dec. 10, 11am AEDT
- Wellington, Dec. 10, 1pm NZDT
