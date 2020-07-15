CDPR teases Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima in Cyberpunk 2077

CDPR teases Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima in their upcoming game Cyberpunk 207, but now can we make it real, guys???

| Jul 15, 2020 at 11:09 pm CDT

If you didn't already know, Death Stranding has just hit the PC on both Steam and the Epic Games Store -- but now fellow developer CD PROJEKT RED -- the creators of The Witcher, and the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 -- have just honored Kojima. Check this out:

The team at CD PROJEKT RED congratulated Hideo Kojima and his team at Kojima Productions on their recent release of Death Stranding on the PC. The developer posted a render of Kojima sitting on a radical-style futuristic bike that I'm hoping we see inside of Cyberpunk 2077 when it launches later this year.

This tweet from CD PROJEKT RED doesn't mean we're going to see Hideo Kojima in Cyberpunk 2077, but with Matrix and John Wick franchise star Keanu Reeves featured in the game -- it would be undeniably freaking awesome to have Hideo Kojima play a role of some sort in Cyberpunk 2077.

CDPR teases Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima in Cyberpunk 2077 07 | TweakTown.com

Right?!

Buy at Amazon

Death Stranding - PlayStation 4 Collector's Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$69.99
$69.99$102.59$153.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/15/2020 at 7:26 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Go to top of the page
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.