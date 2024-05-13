Cyberpunk 2077 director thanks gamers for their recent Steam reviews

The director of CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 has thanked the thousands of gamers who recently posted a review of the game on its Steam listing.

CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 has certainly come a long way from its release in December 2020, when at the time was met with extreme criticism from console players that nearly resulted in CD Projekt Red investors suing the developer.

If you remember the release of Cyberpunk 2077, you will likely remember absolute chaos, widespread criticism, performance issues across the board, and overall thousands of unhappy gamers - so many that Sony even gave refunds to those who wanted them before pulling the game from its marketplace altogether. Since its release, Cyberpunk 2077 has been slowly climbing its way back to where it should have been at launch, and now the game is stable, playable, enjoyable, and, most of all, gorgeous.

A testament to the Cyberpunk 2077 community turning around the game is CD Projekt Red's Phantom Liberty DLC, which has been well-received by gamers. 95% of the 7000+ reviews left in the last month are positive, and according to Cyberpunk's director, Paweł Sasko, he "always believed" it was possible, but "never thought [he] would actually see it".

"You can't imagine how much it means to me," Sasko wrote on Twitter/X, appending a crying emoji. "I have never been close to giving up and always believed this could be somehow possible, but never thought I will actually see it."

