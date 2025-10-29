Konami never told Kojima that the Wachowskis wanted him to make a Matrix game

New reports say that the Wachowski sisters wanted Hideo Kojima to make a Matrix game, but the idea was shot down and Kojima himself was never told.

TL;DR: In the early 2000s, the Wachowski sisters approached Konami to develop a Hideo Kojima-directed Matrix game, but then-CEO Kasumi Kitaue canceled the project to prioritize Metal Gear Solid. Kojima was unaware of the offer but later expressed interest, highlighting a missed opportunity in gaming history.

History could have been very different if Konami had greenlit a Hideo Kojima-directed Matrix game.

Decades ago during the PS2 era of the early 2000s, the Wachowski sisters expressed interest in having Hideo Kojima make a game based on the Matrix series, which was mega-hot at the time. This little tidbit of retro gaming lore was unearthed by nostalgia news blog Time Extension, which followed up on a 25-year-old rumor. In an interview with former Konami executive Christopher Bergstresser, it was revealed that the Wachowskis approached Konami about the idea, but it ultimately died on the vine.

The project was essentially nipped in the bud and shut down before it could even really be mulled over, with then-CEO of Konami Kasumi Kitaue scrapping the idea. Kojima was just too invaluable to the Metal Gear series (ironically, the opposite would be true some 15 years later).

The news came back to Kojima, who explains decades later that he simply never heard about the Matrix game pitch. Word never got down to him, Kojima says, and that he "probably couldn't have accepted the offer right away" but thought he "could have made it work."

These kinds of history lessons are somewhat rare, so it's an interesting look at the annals of video games development during the early 2000s and how that crossed over into other forms of entertainment. Instead of Kojima's Matrix game, we got arguably the best Metal Gear Solid in history with MGS2: Sons of Liberty, as well as a separate Enter the Matrix game released on PS2 (I had this game, and it was passable but not amazing).

Here's what Kojima said about the Matrix game rumors: