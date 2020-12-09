Spider-Man Miles Morales loads in less than 10 seconds on PS5
The PS5's 5.5GB/sec PCIe 4.0 SSD can load games in a blink of an eye--Miles Morales can load in under 10 seconds on the console.
Spider-Man Miles Morales can load in less than 10 seconds on the PlayStation 5's SSD, compared to over 31 seconds on the PS4.
The PS5's new PCIe 4.0 SSD is a big leap for console gaming. Faster load times are the biggest revolution for consoles, and there's really no going back once you play games from the SSD. The PS5's drive is able to transfer data at up to 5.5GB/sec, over 100x faster than traditional 5400RPM HDDs in the PS4. The 12-channel SSD can load games much, much faster than console HDDs.
Read Also: Understanding the PS5's SSD: A deep dive into next-gen storage tech
Some first-party games like Miles Morales load in less than 10 seconds on the SSD. That's roughly 70% faster than the PS4 loading times. We did a quick side-by-side loading comparison to illustrate how loading sequences can vary on either machine.
The PS5 absolutely destroys the PS4 and seamlessly throws you right into the game without a single tooltip loading transition. It really is the wave of the future.
- PS5 loading times - 9.58 seconds
- PS4 loading times - 31.50 seconds
- Result - PS5 is 70% faster than the PS4 in this specific loading test.
Here's more of our PS5 coverage, including some tricks and tips regarding saves:
- Is the PS5 spying on you? Here's how to tweak PS5 privacy/mic settings
- PS5 lets you watch YouTube as you play games on the same screen
- New PS5 firmware update fixes game deletion glitch, charging issues
- Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and AC Valhalla both support native mouse and keyboard on PS5
- PlayStation 5 supports external USB mics, USB headsets with soundcards
- PS5 doesn't play PS4 game demos--that's why P.T. isn't supported
- PlayStation 5 doesn't support Bluetooth audio devices
- Here's how to manually eject a disc on PS5
- It's WAY too easy to accidentally switch to another game on PS5
- These PS5 games support new in-game Game Help strategy guide feature
- PS Plus is the only way to back up PS5 save games, no USB save exports
- PS4 save data missing on PS5? Here's how to get it back
- The PS5 does have a web browser, but you can't really access it
- The PS5 separates saves by gen, causes save files to not appear
- PS5: How to watch videos and listen to music from a USB drive
- PS5 can install and store both PS5 and PS4 games at the same time