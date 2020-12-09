All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Spider-Man Miles Morales loads in less than 10 seconds on PS5

The PS5's 5.5GB/sec PCIe 4.0 SSD can load games in a blink of an eye--Miles Morales can load in under 10 seconds on the console.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Dec 9 2020 3:13 PM CST
Spider-Man Miles Morales can load in less than 10 seconds on the PlayStation 5's SSD, compared to over 31 seconds on the PS4.

The PS5's new PCIe 4.0 SSD is a big leap for console gaming. Faster load times are the biggest revolution for consoles, and there's really no going back once you play games from the SSD. The PS5's drive is able to transfer data at up to 5.5GB/sec, over 100x faster than traditional 5400RPM HDDs in the PS4. The 12-channel SSD can load games much, much faster than console HDDs.

Read Also: Understanding the PS5's SSD: A deep dive into next-gen storage tech

Some first-party games like Miles Morales load in less than 10 seconds on the SSD. That's roughly 70% faster than the PS4 loading times. We did a quick side-by-side loading comparison to illustrate how loading sequences can vary on either machine.

The PS5 absolutely destroys the PS4 and seamlessly throws you right into the game without a single tooltip loading transition. It really is the wave of the future.

  • PS5 loading times - 9.58 seconds
  • PS4 loading times - 31.50 seconds
  • Result - PS5 is 70% faster than the PS4 in this specific loading test.

Here's more of our PS5 coverage, including some tricks and tips regarding saves:

Spider-Man Miles Morales loads in less than 10 seconds on PS5
Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

