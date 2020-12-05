Is your PS5 DualSense stick drifting? These methods won't fix it
The PS5's DualSense controller uses the same analog sticks as the DualShock 4, meaning they're susceptible to stick drive.
Our DualSense controller is now afflicted with stick drift after 3 weeks of play. We don't know how to fix it, but we can confirm these popular internet "fixes" don't actually work.
The PS5's DualSense controller really is a game-changer...when it works. The haptic feedback, advanced rumble, and new adaptive triggers really add a new level of immersion to play. None of this matters if your sticks start to drift. You simply can't play a PS5 game when you're fighting the camera the entire time, and the DualShock 4 isn't usable with PS5 games. So you're left with two options: send the controller into Sony for repairs, or buy another controller from the store.
Lots of people are reporting DualSense stick drift, and we're one of them. Our DualSense's right stick has started to severely drift, causing most games to be unplayable. Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Black Ops Cold War, and even Spider-Man Miles Morales have turned into exercises of frustration.
The online tips simply don't work.
Resetting your controller manually by poking it with a safety pin doesn't work. Turning Bluetooth on and off on the PS5 console doesn't work. Cleaning it doesn't work (I've tried with wipes and with canned air to no avail).
So far as I can tell, the controller is just faulty and needs to be repaired by Sony. There's no new firmware update for the controller (I tried that route).
The annoying this is that I only used the DualSense when playing PS5 games. I used the controller somewhat sparingly, and all menu navigation/console UI testing was done with a keyboard or with a DualShock 4.
This really isn't a surprise. The DualSense uses the same analog sticks as the DualShock 4 so stick drift is definitely a possibility.
So if your DualSense starts drifting...don't hold out much hope. It's likely broken. Let's hope someone like TronixFix can help later down the line.
