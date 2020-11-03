All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies!

PS5 DualSense controller uses same analog sticks as PS4's DualShock 4

The $70 PS5 DualSense controller sports lots of upgrades over the DualShock 4, but analog sticks apparently aren't one of them.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Nov 3 2020 1:20 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 DualSense controller has a ton of mechanical upgrades over the DualShock 4, but will still suffer the same drift issues as its forebear.

PS5 DualSense controller uses same analog sticks as PS4's DualShock 4 35 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

According to YouTube channel Tronix Fix, the DualSense uses the same analog sticks as the DualShock 4. This means the analog sticks aren't easily replaceable, and the advanced PS5 controller may eventually get the same stick drifting problems as the DS4.

PS5 DualSense controller uses same analog sticks as PS4's DualShock 4 34 | TweakTown.com

"I was really hoping to see some upgrades here, but unfortunately it looks like they used pretty much the exact same analog sticks, so I do expect quite a few problems with stick drift on the DualSense just like the DualShock 4,"Steve from Tronix Fix said.

Everything else in the DualSense is a massive leap above the current-gen DualShock 4. The DualSense sports a huge 1650mAh battery for one, and a bigger touchpad for another. The most substantial upgrades are deeper, including a robust motherboard with lots more chips, drastically more powerful rumble force-feedback motors for nuanced haptic vibrations, and the biggest innovation of all, the new dynamic adaptive triggers.

The adaptive trigger system is quite complex.

It uses a motor-powered spiral gear to turn a wheel attached to the blocking mechanism. The mechanism will go up or down depending on the signal sent to the motor and adds resistance accordingly. For example, if your gun jams in a game like Deathloop, the blocker will go up and reduce the available travel distance for the trigger. Instead of actuating, the trigger is now locked up and you can't fire your gun in the game.

PS5 DualSense controller uses same analog sticks as PS4's DualShock 4 36 | TweakTown.com

Whether or not how well this system works depends on reliability. How long the mechanism will last before breaking remains to be seen. Tronix Fix notes the mechanism is replaceable on a piece-by-piece level and users can buy separate parts and assemble the array instead of having to buy the entire block at once. The cover plate is screwed on, not glued, so owners can pop it open and replace parts as they need to.

The rest of the teardown goes into excellent detail on what the DualSense is, how it works, and how repairable it is for experts and novices alike.

Buy at Amazon

DualSense Wireless Controller (3005715)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.96
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/3/2020 at 11:37 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.