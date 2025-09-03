007 First Light to release on Xbox, PS5, PC and Switch 2 - Collector's Edition $299

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

Ahead of Sony's scheduled dedicated State of Play for 007 First Light on September 3, the pre-order prices for the different editions of the game have leaked online.

Insiders Wario64 and bilbill-kun both shared links to the Amazon listings for 007 First Light, with the insiders posting links to the Xbox Series X version of the game, PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch 2. Yes, 007 First Light is reportedly launching on all available platforms, with the leakers writing the Standard Edition will be priced at $69.99 for all platforms and the Collector's Edition will be $299.99, and seemingly only available on the PlayStation.

The State of Play for 007 First Light is scheduled to take place at 11 AM PT today, which means someone accidentally put these listings up too early, as typically the pre-orders go live for the title during the event or right after it's concluded. At the time of writing, all images from the listings have been pulled down, and the titles for the game on each of the platforms read as follows: "IOI Game V2".

The upcoming 30-minute State of Play for 007 First Light will be a deep dive into the gameplay of the title and give fans a first taste at what IOI Interactive has been cooking up behind the scenes. Around the time it was first unveiled, IOI Interactive said in an interview that First Light won't just be a typical action shooter; players will be stepping into the shoes of James Bond, where they will be provided the necessary tools to feel as smart as Bond.