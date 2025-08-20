Report: Starfield coming to Switch 2 in 2026, will also launch on PS5

With Indiana Jones confirmed for the Switch 2, new reports indicate that Bethesda could also be bringing Starfield to the Nintendo Switch 2 next year.

TL;DR: Starfield is reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026, alongside Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, leveraging the console's DLSS 3.1 technology. Bethesda may also release a Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition to mark its 10th year, coinciding with the Fallout TV show's new season.

Starfield is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 sometime in 2026, sources have told insider Nate the Hate.

Today at Gamescom 2025, Microsoft announced that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. This was a pretty big surprise given the game's complexity, but the Switch 2's internal DLSS 3.1 wizardry might do some heavy lifting.

New reports say that Bethesda also plans to bring another highly-billed AAA game to the Switch 2: their 2023 sci-fi RPG Starfield. The news comes from Nate The Hate, who says that Starfield will drop on the Switch 2 in 2026. The space sim is still planned to land on PlayStation 5, too. Neither Bethesda nor Xbox have officially confirmed or announced anything regarding a Starfield multi-platform release.

"Indiana Jones & the Great Circle won't be the only Bethesda game coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026," Nate said on Twitter.

"See that planet? You can go there. Aside from landing on PS5...Starfield is planned for release on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026."

There's also speculation that Bethesda could be planning some sort of Fallout 4 re-release to coincide with the game's 10th anniversary. Reports indicated that Bethesda would update Fallout 4 to its modernized paid mods framework, perhaps as a big update.

Then I realized Fallout 4 turns 10 years old this November, and season 2 of the Fallout TV show premieres December 17...so perhaps Bethesda and Xbox are planning a special Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition re-release, similar to what they have already done with the Skyrim Anniversary Edition, which was released to celebrate 10 years of TESV.