Pearl Abyss is taking an interest in a Nintendo Switch 2 port for Crimson Desert, CEO says R&D has begun

Pearl Abyss CEO confirms R&D has begun on a Crimson Desert Switch 2 port, but lower specs mean trade-offs will be necessary to make it work.

TL;DR: Crimson Desert sold 3 million copies in five days and holds a "Very Positive" Steam rating. The game is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with Pearl Abyss exploring a Switch 2 port despite the hardware challenges. The CEO also admitted to storyline flaws and confirmed no multiplayer or mod support anytime soon.

Crimson Desert has had a strong debut, selling 3 million copies in just 5 days. The game has been a big hit among players, with its Steam rating now sitting at "Very Positive" with over 28,000 reviews. The title is currently available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with support for Intel Arc GPU owners and MSI Claw handhelds rolling out following recent criticism. This leaves Nintendo Switch 2 gamers on the sidelines. That might not be the case forever.

South Korean outlet Yonhap News Agency reports that during a shareholder's meeting, Pearl Abyss CEO Heo Jin Young talked in detail about its open-world action RPG. Among the topics covered, the CEO discussed the possibility of releasing the game on Nintendo's newest console. He stated that the team has started looking into this potential port, and R&D, which is Research and Development, has already begun.

Compared to other consoles, the Switch still has lower specifications, so there are things we would have to give up. Internally, we have begun R&D with interest.

To be clear, this is not an announcement, but rather points that Pearl Abyss is researching whether a port is even feasible.

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Heo Jin Young rightly noted that Switch 2's lower specs compared to consoles like the PS5 mean that compromises will have to be made. The Switch 2 runs on a custom NVIDIA T239 chip with performance sitting somewhere in between the PS4 and Xbox Series S. While other high-end AAA titles like Resident Evil Requiem and Cyberpunk 2077 have made the jump on the platform, Crimson Desert is a completely different beast, packed with over 300 hours of content. Squeezing that onto Switch 2 hardware wouldn't be easy.

Nonetheless, a Switch 2 port of Crimson Desert would be a real win for the Nintendo Platform. Whether Pearl Abyss can actually pull it off is another question. Beyond the Switch 2 port, the CEO also addressed the game's much-criticized storyline and admitted, "We could have done a better job with it," noting that gameplay took priority over narrative. He also confirmed that multiplayer and mod support are not coming to Crimson Desert any time soon.