MSI now has 'Console Mode' for its 1440p displays for PlayStation 5
MSI has 'Console Mode' for its 1440p gaming monitors for the PlayStation 5, downscales 4K content to 1440p on some MSI monitors.
@anthony256
Published Sun, Nov 15 2020 8:24 PM CST
Sony is having issues with its new PlayStation 5 console not working with 1440p monitors, but now MSI is stepping up 'Console Mode' on its 1440p monitors.
MSI allows the PlayStation 5 to downscale 4K down to 1440p, versus traditional 1440p monitors receiving 1080p from the PlayStation 5 and upscaling it. Specific MSI gaming monitors in both 1440p and UltraWide 21:9 aspect ratio 3440 x 1440 monitors with 'Console Mode' will be optimal for the PlayStation 5.
- MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR
- Optix MPG341CQR
- Optix MPG341CQRV
- Optix MAG342CQR
- Optix AG321CQR
- Creator PS321QR
- Optix MAG274QRF-QD
- Optix MAG274QRF
