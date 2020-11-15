All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
MSI now has 'Console Mode' for its 1440p displays for PlayStation 5

MSI has 'Console Mode' for its 1440p gaming monitors for the PlayStation 5, downscales 4K content to 1440p on some MSI monitors.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Nov 15 2020 8:24 PM CST
Sony is having issues with its new PlayStation 5 console not working with 1440p monitors, but now MSI is stepping up 'Console Mode' on its 1440p monitors.

MSI now has 'Console Mode' for its 1440p displays for PlayStation 5
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

MSI allows the PlayStation 5 to downscale 4K down to 1440p, versus traditional 1440p monitors receiving 1080p from the PlayStation 5 and upscaling it. Specific MSI gaming monitors in both 1440p and UltraWide 21:9 aspect ratio 3440 x 1440 monitors with 'Console Mode' will be optimal for the PlayStation 5.

  • MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR
  • Optix MPG341CQR
  • Optix MPG341CQRV
  • Optix MAG342CQR
  • Optix AG321CQR
  • Creator PS321QR
  • Optix MAG274QRF-QD
  • Optix MAG274QRF
