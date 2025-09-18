Battlefield 6 resolution and FPS targets for PS5 Pro, PS5, Xbox Series X/S have been released

The release of Battlefield 6 isn't too far away now if you can believe it, with EA and Battlefield Studios revealing the performance targets for the game on the PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X/S consoles.
Battlefield 6 includes Fidelity and Performance modes on the PS5 Pro + PS5 as well as the Xbox Series X/S consoles, with no other graphics modes available, instead featuring a maximum. Fidelity mode will prioritize resolution while Performance will prioritize performance.
Fidelity Mode on the Xbox Series X console will hit a maximum resolution of 1440p and targets 60FPS, compared to the PS5 on Fidelity Mode that targets the same 1440p @ 60FPS. Performance Mode on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles are also the same, with a resolution of up to 1280p and a higher 80FPS target.
- Read more: Ripple Effect confirms Battlefield 6 performance on PS5 Pro, PS5, Xbox Series X/S consoles
The beefier PlayStation 5 Pro console will reach up to 2160p (full 4K) in Battlefield 6, targeting 80FPS or more on the Fidelity Mode, while hitting up to 1620p @ 80FPS on Performance Mode. Oh, and the Xbox Series S only has single option with 1080p @ 60FPS... nothing else for Xbox Series S console owners.
Battlefield 6 console resolution + performance targets:
- PlayStation 5 Pro Performance Mode: Maximum resolution of 1620p and targets 80+FPS
- PlayStation 5 Pro Fidelity Mode: Maximum resolution of 2160p and targets 60FPS
- PlayStation 5 Performance Mode: Maximum resolution of 1280p and targets 80+FPS
- PlayStation 5 Fidelity Mode: Maximum resolution of 1440p and targets 60FPS
- Xbox Series X Performance Mode: Maximum resolution of 1280p and targets 80+FPS
- Xbox Series X Fidelity Mode: Maximum resolution of 1440p and targets 60FPS
- Xbox Series S: Maximum resolution of 1080p and targets 60FPS