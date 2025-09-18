Battlefield 6 resolution and FPS targets for PS5 Pro, PS5, Xbox Series X/S have been released

Battlefield 6 on the PS5 Pro with Performance Mode aims for 1620p resolution and 80FPS+ while Xbox Series S has max res of 1080p and targets 60FPS.

TL;DR: Battlefield 6 will offer Fidelity and Performance modes on PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X/S, balancing resolution and frame rates. PS5 Pro supports up to 4K at 60FPS in Fidelity Mode and 1620p at 80+FPS in Performance Mode, while Xbox Series S runs at 1080p 60FPS only.

The release of Battlefield 6 isn't too far away now if you can believe it, with EA and Battlefield Studios revealing the performance targets for the game on the PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Battlefield 6 includes Fidelity and Performance modes on the PS5 Pro + PS5 as well as the Xbox Series X/S consoles, with no other graphics modes available, instead featuring a maximum. Fidelity mode will prioritize resolution while Performance will prioritize performance.

Fidelity Mode on the Xbox Series X console will hit a maximum resolution of 1440p and targets 60FPS, compared to the PS5 on Fidelity Mode that targets the same 1440p @ 60FPS. Performance Mode on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles are also the same, with a resolution of up to 1280p and a higher 80FPS target.

The beefier PlayStation 5 Pro console will reach up to 2160p (full 4K) in Battlefield 6, targeting 80FPS or more on the Fidelity Mode, while hitting up to 1620p @ 80FPS on Performance Mode. Oh, and the Xbox Series S only has single option with 1080p @ 60FPS... nothing else for Xbox Series S console owners.

Battlefield 6 console resolution + performance targets: