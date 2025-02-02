All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

SuperStation One recreates the original PlayStation from the 1990s, sans CD-ROM drive

The SuperStation One is a faithful recreation of the original PlayStation console from the 1990s, and can play classic games without emulation.

SuperStation One recreates the original PlayStation from the 1990s, sans CD-ROM drive
TL;DR: The SuperStation One is an affordable FPGA gaming console that recreates the original PlayStation hardware, allowing native game play without emulation. It supports modern and classic displays, includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and is available for pre-order at $179.99, with shipments expected by Q4 2025.

The new SuperStation One is described as the "world's first affordable FPGA gaming console. " It's a faithful recreation of the original PlayStation console and hardware from the 1990s. FPGA, or Field-Programmable Gate Array hardware, is not emulation but technology that lets modders and designers recreate classic hardware with improved accuracy and the ability to run games natively.

The SuperStation One is a new retro gaming console designed to play original PlayStation games, image credit: Retro Remake.
The SuperStation One is a new retro gaming console designed to play original PlayStation games, image credit: Retro Remake.

Although the SuperStation One lacks a CD-ROM drive and doesn't ship with any copyrighted material, games, or software, users can load "backups" of PS1 games and ROMs via the microSD slot or USB drive. The SuperDock add-on supports traditional PlayStation discs. The new "console" is similar to the Analogue 3D hardware we reported on last year, another emulation-free FPGA device capable of playing Nintendo 64 games.

The SuperStation One supports modern displays with up to 1563p or 1440p output over HDMI and classic CRT TVs via composite, RCA, and component connection. It also has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for networking and controller support, Ethernet, three USB Type-A ports, and traditional PlayStation Memory Card and controller ports.

The SuperStation One is available for pre-order for $179.99 USD, and shipments are expected to commence in Q4 2025 or earlier. The SuperDock CD-ROM expansion is also available for just $5 for those who pre-order the SuperStation One.

Here's a breakdown of the specs.

SuperStation One recreates the original PlayStation from the 1990s, sans CD-ROM drive 03
Hardware

  • Cyclone V FPGA
  • 128MB BGA SDRAM
  • 24-Bit ADV7125 Video DAC
  • Built-in Wi-Fi/BT
  • NFC Reader with Support for Zaparoo
  • Support for Active/Passive Cooling

Video Output

  • HDMI 1536p/1440p
  • VGA
  • DIN10
  • Composite / RCA
  • Component

Audio Output

  • 3.5mm Analog Audio
  • TOSLINK Digital Audio

Ports

  • USB Type-C (Power)
  • 3x USB Type-A
  • Ethernet
  • TF Card Slot
  • Dual Combo PS1 SNAC Ports
  • IO Expansion Slot for SuperDock

Package Contents

  • SuperStation One
  • 64GB Micro SD (pre-installed)
  • HDMI Cable
  • USB Type-C Cable

NEWS SOURCE:retroremake.co

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

