SuperStation One recreates the original PlayStation from the 1990s, sans CD-ROM drive

The new SuperStation One is described as the "world's first affordable FPGA gaming console. " It's a faithful recreation of the original PlayStation console and hardware from the 1990s. FPGA, or Field-Programmable Gate Array hardware, is not emulation but technology that lets modders and designers recreate classic hardware with improved accuracy and the ability to run games natively.
Although the SuperStation One lacks a CD-ROM drive and doesn't ship with any copyrighted material, games, or software, users can load "backups" of PS1 games and ROMs via the microSD slot or USB drive. The SuperDock add-on supports traditional PlayStation discs. The new "console" is similar to the Analogue 3D hardware we reported on last year, another emulation-free FPGA device capable of playing Nintendo 64 games.
The SuperStation One supports modern displays with up to 1563p or 1440p output over HDMI and classic CRT TVs via composite, RCA, and component connection. It also has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for networking and controller support, Ethernet, three USB Type-A ports, and traditional PlayStation Memory Card and controller ports.
The SuperStation One is available for pre-order for $179.99 USD, and shipments are expected to commence in Q4 2025 or earlier. The SuperDock CD-ROM expansion is also available for just $5 for those who pre-order the SuperStation One.
Here's a breakdown of the specs.
Hardware
- Cyclone V FPGA
- 128MB BGA SDRAM
- 24-Bit ADV7125 Video DAC
- Built-in Wi-Fi/BT
- NFC Reader with Support for Zaparoo
- Support for Active/Passive Cooling
Video Output
- HDMI 1536p/1440p
- VGA
- DIN10
- Composite / RCA
- Component
Audio Output
- 3.5mm Analog Audio
- TOSLINK Digital Audio
Ports
- USB Type-C (Power)
- 3x USB Type-A
- Ethernet
- TF Card Slot
- Dual Combo PS1 SNAC Ports
- IO Expansion Slot for SuperDock
Package Contents
- SuperStation One
- 64GB Micro SD (pre-installed)
- HDMI Cable
- USB Type-C Cable