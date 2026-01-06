MSI's MEG X is an OLED monitor equipped with AI-powered gaming hacks

MSI has showcased its flagships OLED gaming monitor, which comes with a suite of AI-powered features designed to assist gamers in real-time.

MSI has unveiled the MEG X gaming monitor at CES 2026, and the QD-OLED ultrawide display isn't just easy on the eyes, it is also equipped with an array of AI-powered features designed to assist a user while gaming.

The MEG X was unveiled alongside the MPG 341CQR QD-OLED X36, with both of these new ultrawide gaming monitors rocking MSI's 5th generation QD-OLED panel that has taken advantage of Tandem OLED technology, resulting in improved color reproduction and accuracy. The MEG X is MSI's flagship gaming monitor, and comes with a suite of AI functions such as AI Tracker, AI Vision+, and AI Goggle.

Each of these features has a different impact on gameplay, with AI Tracker highlighting in-game characters, or AI Scope that automatically zooms in on targets for precision with optional Night Vision. There is also AI Goggle, a feature dedicated to improving the recovery time from flashbangs. Additionally, the MEG X comes with a SpectrumBar on the chin of the display. This light bar can be synced with an in-game status, such as health or stamina.

As for other specifications, the MEG X is a 34-inch ultrawide monitor with a 3440 x 1440p resolution, 1800R curvature, 0.03ms GtG response time, and a 360Hz refresh rate. The MEG X has the same panel as the MPG 341CQR QD-OLED X36, which means identical gaming performance, and the only differences between the two monitors are the physical design of the MEG X and its AI-powered software features.

